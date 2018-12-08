Nick Ayers’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nick Ayers is the top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and widely considered to be the frontrunner for the White House Chief of Staff position, once John Kelly leaves.

Ayers has amassed a small fortune through consulting work and investments, as was shown in his financial disclosure form when he joined the Trump administration in 2017. His estimated net worth is somewhere between $12 and $55 million.

Ayers is married with triplets, and splits his time between Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ayers’ Net Worth Is Somewhere Between $12 Million & $54 Million Dollars, According to His Financial Disclosure Form When He Entered the Trump Administration

According to his Financial Disclosure Report in August, 2017, Ayers’ net worth is somewhere between $12 million and $54 million. He amassed this fortune largely through his consulting firm, C5 Creative Consulting, which he sold upon taking the position of Chief of Staff to Pence.

Ayers’ income comes from a wide array of filings, including investments, business partnerships, advisory services, and consulting services.

Ayers has since stepped down from his consulting firm, and divested from and stepped down from several of his board seats.

2. Ayers Has Cited His Family’s Financial Struggles During His Childhood as a Large Motivator for His Success

Great to fly down to GA w/my family and the @VP. Thank you @NathanDeal & @GAFirstLady for the warm welcome! Georgia is always so strong for our team and we are grateful! pic.twitter.com/Hk5nG2TSfV — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) March 25, 2018

To The Washington Post in 2010, Ayers shared how his childhood and upbringing impacted the “anxiety” he felt around saving money and planning for the future. His father left a corporate job to open his own landscaping company, and his mother worked at a commercial laundry equipment company, he explained, and when he turned 13 they divorced.

He said, “I decided I never wanted to be in a position of anxiety. I have dealt with anxiety issues my whole life. I have always been a worrier and planned way ahead.”

Ayers started working from an early age, and by the time he was 15 years old, he had convinced his public school to allow him to leave every day at 11 a.m. to work at the local bank as a teller and a customer service agent. “I talked them into it,” he said to The Washington Post.

3. Pence Paid Ayers $30,000 a Month in the Months Leading up to His Nomination as Vice President

Never shared this: photo of @mike_pence & me right after he hung up phone accepting offer @realDonaldTrump made in July. Proud of you Mike! pic.twitter.com/cIOPifq53j — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) November 8, 2016

In 2016, Ayers received roughly $30,000 a month from the Pence campaign for the three consecutive months in the spring leading up to the announcement that Pence would join the Trump presidential ticket, according to campaign finance records as acquired by Mother Jones.

Ayers was technically working for Pence as an unpaid volunteer, and all of the payments went directly to Ayers’ consulting firm, rather than his individual accounts, per Politico. In addition to the payments by Pence’s campaign, Politico reports that Ayers’ firm also received another approximate $40,000 from August 2016-March 2017 from Eric Holcomb’s campaign. He also received payments from a third campaign during that same time period, in the form of over $30,000 from Eric Greiten’s campaign.

In a statement to Politico in October 2017, Pence’s office confirmed that Ayers’ work with multiple campaigns at once was entirely legal.

The statement read, “C5’s contract with the Pence re-elect covered only services and expenses related to the gubernatorial campaign. Once the Vice President joined the ticket, his legal counsel meticulously closed out contracts and services that were no longer being provided, including C5’s, which occurred within 45 days of the Vice President joining the ticket.”

4. Ayers’ Salary Will Likely Be $179,000, if He Receives the White House Chief of Staff Position

Happy Father’s Day to all you great Dad’s out there…especially mine who is the best! Not a day goes by that I am not thankful for him, and to this crew, who are my greatest blessing. pic.twitter.com/w5gg7tSqxj — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) June 17, 2018

If Ayers is tapped for the White House Chief of Staff position, it’s likely that his salary will be $179,700, given that that is the highest salary for White House employees in the Trump administration, and the Chief of Staff position has traditionally received that salary.

In 2018, the Trump administration released the annual report on White House office personnel salaries. Of the approximate 400 people listed as White House personnel, approximately two dozen earned the highest salary of that $179,700, including Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino, and then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

It’s unclear what Ayers’ salary has been during his time as chief of staff to Pence.

5. The Ayers’ Family Owns an Atlanta Home That’s Estimated at $2 Million

The Ayers’ family owns a home in Atlanta, Georgia, that’s estimated at $2 million. According to Fulton County records, the home is appraised for $1.9 million dollars, and sits on 2.79 acres of land.

