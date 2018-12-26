Officer Ronil Singh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Officer Ronil Singh was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Newman, California early in the morning on December 26, 2018. The shooting happened at the intersection of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue. Newman is located in Stanislaus County in central California, east of San Jose.

Law enforcement said Singh managed to call out “shots fired” on his radio. According to a release by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, multiple agencies responded and found Singh suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Police have launched a manhunt to find the suspected gunman. They also shared images on Facebook in the hopes that someone will spot the suspect.

1. Detectives: It Was Not Immediately Clear Whether Officer Singh Exchanged Gunfire With the Suspect

Officer Ronil Singh called in a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on December 26, 2018, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Within just a couple of minutes, he called in a report of shots fired. The suspected gunman sped away in a Dodge Ram vehicle.

Deputy Royjindar Singh of the department spoke with a reporter from the Modesto Bee at the scene. He explained that Officer Singh was working with a partner that night, but the partner was not with him at the time of the traffic stop.

After Officer Singh calling in the gunshots, his partner arrived and found Singh near his cruiser suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they are not sure at this point whether Officer Singh exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.

2. Deputies Released Pictures of the Suspected Gunman From a Convenience Store Camera

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has not yet identified the suspected gunman. But they did release photos of the suspect.

The suspect was described as a heavyset Hispanic man with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white Ecko brand patches on the shoulders. He had on a black shirt with a silver chain around his neck. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was recorded by a surveillance camera at what appears to be a convenience store. Detectives are asking the public’s help in identifiying the man seen in the picture. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.

You can also send tips to Crime Stoppers. The phone number is 209-521-4636. To send tips via email, visit http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.

3. The Suspect Fled the Scene in a Gray Dodge Ram With Paper License Plates

BLUE ALERT – Stanislaus, Merced, San Joaquin, Tuolumne, and Santa Clara Counties.@StanSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/offvC609py — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 26, 2018

The California Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert following the shooting in an attempt to more quickly locate the suspect. Deputies said the vehicle was a gray, extended cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with four doors.

The vehicle was believed to be between model years 2002 and 2009. An important detail was that the vehicle had paper license plates. The license plate number was unknown.

4. Ronil Singh Was 33 And Had Been With the Newman Police Department Since 2011

Officer Ronil Singh joined the Newman police department in 2011, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office. Singh is seen here with his k9. My heart goes out to his loved ones during this tragic time. (Picture courtesy of the sheriff’s department) pic.twitter.com/h4jZFoA3MC — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) December 26, 2018

Deputies shared on Facebook that Officer Ronil Singh had been born in Fiji. He was just 33 years old.

Singh joined the Newman Police Department in July 2011. Police Chief Randy Richardson said, “Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets.”

According to Singh’s Facebook page, Singh previously worked for the Merced Sheriff’s Department and the city of Turlock. He studied criminal justice at Modesto Junior College, graduating in 2009. Singh also earned a college degree in his native Fiji in 2003.

5. Officer Singh Lived in Modesto & Enjoyed Deep Sea Fishing

Officer Ronil Singh lived in Modesto, California. An online search of records shows that he had multiple family members living in the area.

His public Facebook page hints at an active lifestyle. Just one day before his death, Singh shared photos from a deep sea fishing trip.

Singh was clearly proud of his position as a member of the Newman Police Department. His profile image was a picture of him in his police gear standing next to his K-9.

