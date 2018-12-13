Bets Are On Beto O’Rourke to Win the 2020 Democratic Nomination

PredictIt bettors are gambling on Beto O’Rourke to win the Democratic nomination for the White House in 2020. The Texas politician has been leading the PredictIt pool since December 11 and shows no signs of falling, even as the odds on other top candidates have been fluctuating. You can see charts and odds on all the leading candidates here.

PredictIt, which has been called “the most exciting engine in terms of political opinion,” works by asking people to take out bets on whether a particular event will take place. This particular betting pool asks participants to place a small bet on the likelihood that a candidate will win the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020. Participants can bet “yes” or “no” for any particular candidate; the price of each bet reflects the changing odds.

On Thursday morning, a bet on Beto O’Rourke winning the nomination cost 20 cents. That put O’Rourke solidly at the top of the pack. His closest competitors were Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders, and a bet on either of them winning the nomination cost just 15 cents.

The betting market is volatile, and of course, the 2020 race is a long way out, so it’s going to fluctuate. That’s why the PredictIt odds are striking this week. O’Rourke climbed to the top of the pack on December 11 and has held steady ever since. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, who used to be in first place, has been falling steadily. Bernie Sanders has been holding steady in third place but has also fallen recently. And Joe Biden, the former Vice President who pollsters often place high in the rankings, is behind both Harris and Sanders, with bets on him going for just 13 cents. You can read the chart here.

The PredictIt pool puts Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose name is often mentioned as a likely candidate, down in eighth place. Analysts say that Warren seriously damaged her own image when she tried to prove that she does have Native American ancestry. A recent CNN power ranking put Warren in fifth place, down from second place the month before.

That same power ranking said that Beto O’Rourke is the “flavor of the month” right now and is one of the most exciting Democrats in an already-packed field. CNN analysts Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten said they would have ranked O’Rourke in first place on their list of Democratic contenders if they were sure that the Texas politician was planning to run. As it is, they put him in second place, and gushed about the intangible qualities that make him stand out. They wrote, “O’Rourke has that thing that every candidate — Democrat or Republican — wants: organic energy. He generates excitement everywhere he goes — and is being urged to run by activists from all over the Democratic base. He’s the flavor of the moment, no question. But can he turn that initial excitement into a full-fledged campaign and sustain momentum over the next year-plus?”