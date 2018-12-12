Patrick Frazee: Kelsey Berreth Fiancee Discussed by Chief

Patrick Frazee, the fiancee of Kelsey Berreth, was one of the last people to hear from the missing 29-year-old mother and flight instructor, the Woodland Park police chief revealed in a news conference.

Kelsey has been missing since Thanksgiving Day, and authorities and loved ones have turned to the public in efforts to find her. Frazee is 32-years-old, according to online records. He wasn’t present at a press conference the police chief held with Kelsey’s mother, Cheryl, to update the news media and public on the case, and the chief had an interesting answer when he was asked why.

There is a Facebook page devoted to finding Kelsey Berreth. Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, says she’s not the type to “run off.”

“We are treating Kelsey’s disappearance as a missing person’s case at this time. We have not identified anyone as a suspect,” said Police Chief Miles De Young in a press conference on December 10, 2018.

“This is completely out of character…Kelsey is reliable, considerate and honest,” Cheryl said. “…Like I said, she doesn’t run off and someone knows where she is at. Kelsey, we just want you home…and we won’t quit looking.”

Here’s what you need to know about what the chief said about Patrick Frazee:

The Police Chief Didn’t Have an Answer For Why Patrick Frazee Wasn’t at the Press Conference

De Young, chief of police for the City of Woodland Park, in Colorado, said in the news conference that Kelsey’s mother reported her missing on December 2, 2018, a Sunday, at about 12:37 p.m.

A reporter said that it was his understanding that Patrick Frazee “was invited today. Why is he not here?”

“That is a question you’d have to ask him,” the police chief responded.

Asked whether Frazee was being cooperative, the chief responded, “Yes, at this time, yes.”

He added that the “baby is with her father, Patrick.” Asked whether authorities have searched Patrick Frazee’s residence, he said, “That is something we’re going to have to look into, absolutely. All options are on the table.” He added that Kelsey and Patrick did not live together but were engaged.

Officers were able to contact her place of employment at Doss Aviation down in Pueblo, Colorado. Her employer said they had received a text from Kelsey’s phone on November 25, 2018 saying that Kelsey would not be coming in to work for the next week. Officers went to her residence on December 2. “She was not inside her residence,” said the chief.

He said that Cheryl reached out to Kelsey’s fiancé, Patrick Frazee, at that point, and he said he hadn’t heard from her since November 25 when she texted him. Patrick told officers he hadn’t seen her since Thanksgiving, when they exchanged their daughter, said De Young. The 1-year-old girl is currently with her father, Patrick, said the chief, who added that authorities had reviewed video from the local Safeway grocery store from November 22, and it showed her shopping with her daughter. That’s the last time Kelsey was seen.

Kelsey’s phone gave a location around near Gooding, Idaho on November 25. Search warrants on her home and vehicles

“We have not identified anyone as a suspect,” insisted the chief, adding that authorities were “treating it as a missing person’s case.”

Cheryl Berreth told the public, “Someone knows where she is at. Kelsey we just want you home. Call us if you can and we won’t quit looking.”

The chief said that Kelsey is a “flight instructor down at Pueblo. All airplanes are accounted for. There is no indication she has taken off in an airplane and gone somewhere at this point.”

The chief said Kelsey’s house was searched: “Yes, we did search it. Yes, there were some cinnamon rolls. They were cold.”

According to a missing person’s poster from the Woodland Park Police, the community where Kelsey lived, Kelsey Berreth was last seen on November 22, 2018 in the area of her residence, 200 block of E. Lake Avenue in Woodland Park, Colorado. She has family in both Idaho and Washington, the missing person’s poster says. People with information are urged to call the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.

The Missing Mother: Kelsey Berreth Facebook page, which is devoted to finding her, provides additional details about the missing woman.

“Missing Since Nov. 22nd, 2018 – She is a mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend…” the page reads. “She is also a Pilot and instructs in Pueblo, CO., loves hiking, running and bicycling.”

On December 6, 2018, the page added, “Kelsey is a pilot. Although it would be out of character for her to not contact anyone before making a cross-country trip we can’t exclude the possibility. Kelsey has ties to the Pacific Northwest as well as Kansas. She does not own a plane nor do we know of any local friends that she would borrow one from. I don’t believe she has ever made a flight without filing a flight plan. We do realize that it is possible to rent a plane, but I believe someone would be missing it by now. Non-the-less we have to consider every possibility.”

Kelsey’s brother, Clint Berreth, posted on Facebook, “After arriving at Kelsey’s house last night and combing through her things, we know 1 thing is certain. Kelsey did not pack to go anywhere. All luggage is here. Her purse is all that seems to have gone.” Her cars are not missing, CBS News reports.

The photo of Kelsey with the man and baby was shared without identification by the Kelsey Facebook page. The post with it reads, “Kelsey’s family desperately needs her back. Please call Woodland Park Police Dept. @ 719-687-9262 with any information. Someone must have seen or spoken with her Thanksgiving Day or since. This photo was taken 1 year ago.”

The comment thread under the photo contains this message, “This is a message from Shannon Hicks, I am one of the administrators/moderators for this page. I would like to respectfully remind everyone that this is an ongoing investigation and that we need to be respectful to all concerned. At some point the truth will be released. Until then, I would suggest that we keep character defining suggestions and/or implications to ourselves. If you have information I would ask that you report it to the police immediately or message the this page privately.”

People have inquired whether Kelsey had a husband. The Facebook page further explained, “Thank you for your Concern…Kelsey owns a home and lives in Woodland. She is an Aviation Instructor in Pueblo. The ‘man’ in the photo is the little girl’s father and Kelsey’s fiance.”