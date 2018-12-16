New Poll: Six in Ten Americans Think Trump Was Dishonest About Russia

A new poll by NBC and the Wall Street Journal highlights Americans’ growing distrust of President Trump. A strong majority of those polled said they didn’t believe that the president had been completely honest when it came to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 62 percent said they disagreed that the president had been “honest and truthful” on the investigation into Russian interference. Out of that 62 percent, a whopping 51 percent said they “strongly disagreed” that the president had been telling the truth. A further 11 percent said they “somewhat” disagreed that Trump had been honest.

In contrast, only 34 percent of those polled said that the president had been completely truthful.

You can see the breakout of the numbers here:

Please tell me whether you strongly agree, somewhat agree, somewhat disagree, or strongly disagree with the following statement:

Donald Trump has been honest and truthful when it comes to the investigation into Russian interference with

the 2016 presidential election and related matters.

12/18 8/18+

Total Agree ………………………………………………………. 34 38

Strongly agree ………………………………………………………. 18 21

Somewhat agree ………………………………………………………. 16 17

Total Disagree ………………………………………………………. 62 56

Somewhat disagree ………………………………………………………. 11 10

Strongly disagree ………………………………………………………. 51 46

Not sure ………………………………………………………. 4 6

Half of Those Polled Said the Mueller Investigation Has Given Them ‘More Doubts’ About the Trump Presidency

Just 45 percent of the people polled said they want the Mueller investigation to continue. That number has held pretty steady over the past six months. In June, 46 percent of respondents wanted the investigation to go on; in August, the number dropped to 41 percent.

But a total of 50 percent of those polled said that the Mueller investigation had made them doubt Trump. 31 percent said that the investigation had given them “very major doubts” about the president; another 9 percent said that the investigation had caused them to have “fairly major doubts.” And ten percent said that the Mueller probe had provoked “some doubts” for them. You can see the details here:

Based on what you have been seen, read, or heard about Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation, has it given you more doubts about Donald Trump’s presidency or not?

Total Yes, more doubts………………………….. 50

Yes, very major doubts ………………………….. 31

Yes, fairly major doubts ………………………….. 9

Yes, just some doubts ………………………….. 10

No, no more doubts ………………………………………………………. 44

Not sure ……………………………………………………….6

Nearly Half of Those Polled Say Trump Was Probably Directly Involved in Wrongdoing

The poll asked respondents what they thought about the recent indictments of people who were involved in Trump’s presidential campaign. People were asked whether they believe that Trump himself was potentially involved in wrongdoing. 46 percent of people said yes, they believe that the indictments point to potential wrongdoing by Trump. That’s an increase from the last time that pollsters asked this question. In August, 40 percent of respondents said the indictments pointed to possible wrongdoing by Trump. And back in April, just 37 percent of those asked said the president might have been involved in wrongdoing.