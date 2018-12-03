Rafael Decomas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rafael Decomas is a Florida Atlantic University student charged with threatening to kill his professor over a 7 am exam. Decomas, 20, was charged with intimidation over a threat he posted on Twitter, The Orlando Sun-Sentinel reports.

The threat was posted by a Twitter user with the handle @Ashelaniqua. The account has since been deleted.

“Bey i gern f—ing kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder,” the tweet said, according to the arrest report.

Police tracked the account to Decomas because his Twitter account was linked to the FAU Caribbean Student Association.

1. Rafael Decomas Was Charged With Threatening to Kill His Professor

Decomas was charged Wednesday with intimidation — sending written threat to kill, according to court records. He was booked into Palm Beach County Jail Wednesday night.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, police began to investigate the threat that appeared on Twitter at around 1 pm Tuesday.

2. Police Say Decomas Made The Threat Because an Exam Was Scheduled Too Early

“Bey i gern f—ing kill dis professor bey this is my confession to a premeditated murder,” the tweet from the account “Cutie Claus @Ashelaniqua” said.

Police said Decomas told officers that he was angry at his Data Structure professor for scheduling the final exam for the class at 7 am.

The report said Decomas told investigators “he was only reacting to the news that his final exam for Data Structure (instructed by Professor Carl Weiss) was scheduled to 0700 hours.”

“Decomas advised that he was upset at the news since he lives in Riviera Beach and would need to wake up at 0500 [5 a.m.]” the report said.

3. Police Used Twitter to Track Down Rafael Decomas

Police: FAU student threatens to kill professor for scheduling 7 a.m. final exam https://t.co/T8baMsk5Wf pic.twitter.com/NzqOIWUq3C — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) December 3, 2018

According to the Sun-Sentinel, police were able to track down Decomas because his Twitter account was linked to the Caribbean Student Association.

4. Rafael Decomas Was Released After Posting $5,000 Bond

Decomas was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond, The Sun-Sentinel reported.

5. Rafael Decomas Says He Never Meant to Harm Anyone

The Twitter account that apparently belongs to Decomas deleted the post that included that threat and added he “did not intend to harm anyone.”

“Decomas stated he did not intend to harm anyone and tweeted the post out of frustration,” the police report said. “Decomas advised that he deleted the post soon after publishing it.”

