Robert Koch, Dorothy Bush Koch’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dorothy Bush Koch, who is known as “Doro,” has been married two times. Her second and current husband is named Robert Koch.

Doro is the only living daughter among the Bush clan. Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, also had a daughter, Robin, who died as a toddler. George H.W. Bush died on November 30, 2018 at the age of 94. Dorothy Bush Koch was the youngest child.

Dorothy’s husband’s full name is Robert P. Koch. He is also sometimes known as “Bobby Koch.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dorothy & Robert Koch Married at Camp David

Robert P. Koch and Dorothy Bush married in 1992 at Camp David. “They are officially the only couple to ever be married there in the nation’s history,” according to Grape Collective.

According to Parade Magazine, Dorothy Bush and her husband live in Maryland. Doro is an “event organizer and fundraiser for charities. Along with her brother, Jeb Bush, she is the co-chairman of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy,” Parade Magazine reports.

In 2016, Bethesda Magazine reported, “They’ve lived for 19 years in the same house on a wooded cul-de-sac off Seven Locks Road in Bethesda.” They were introduced by a coworker.

2. Dorothy Bush Koch’s First Husband Was Named William LeBlond

Dorothy Bush Koch was married a previous time, to a man named William LeBlond. For years, she was known as Dorothy Bush LeBlond.

According to the Baltimore Sun, her first wedding “was to Billy LeBlond on Sept. 1, 1982. She was divorced in 1990 and moved to Washington. She lives with the couple’s two children, Sam, 7, and Ellie, 5, and works in the special events department at the National Rehabilitation Hospital here.”

LeBlond was described as “a building contractor in Maine and college hockey star, one of 10 children of a prominent New York banking family” but someone who did not enjoy the limelight. He was once accused of drunken driving and possession of marijuana, according to the newspaper.

3. Dorothy Bush Has Four Children

In December 2018, Parade Magazine gave these ages for Dorothy Bush’s children: “Sam, now 33, Nancy Ellis ‘Ellie,’ 31, Robert, 25, and Georgia Grace, 22.” Dorothy had two of the children with her first husband and two with her second.

Ellie is now named Ellie LeBlond Sosa. According to Maine Magazine, she “works for the Boston-based nonprofit Institute for Healthcare Improvement and is a physical trainer in her spare time.” Georgia ‘Gigi’ Koch is a college student in California who served as an intern for the House Majority Whip.

Doro recalled to Parade how her dad interacted with his grandchildren, saying, “There was a call in which the voice at the other end of the line asked to speak to 2-year-old Ellie. Soon I heard Ellie saying ‘Cow, cow, moo, moo.’ I took the phone from her and realized that it was my dad, with this little box that makes a cow sound when you flip it over. Here was the President of the United States entertaining his grandchild with that toy! It was pretty cute.”

4. Robert Koch Worked for Top Democrats in Congress

A bio for Bobby Koch on the Grape Collective site explains that he worked for top Democrats in Congress. “Robert Koch graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.A. in Government and Politics,” it reads.

“He then went on to spend nine years on Capitol Hill working for former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt and former Majority Whip Tony Coelho,” it continues. Bethesda Magazine says he was “a former aide to House Democratic leaders.”

5. Robert P. Koch Works as a Lobbyist in the Wine Industry

According to Grape Collective, Robert Koch “is the president and CEO of the Wine Institute, acting as its chief lobbyist in Washington D.C. and Sacramento, California.” The site explains, “The Wine Institute is the public policy advocacy association of the California wine industry, representing more than 1,000 wineries and affiliated businesses that are responsible for more than 80 percent of the nation’s wine production and 90 percent of U.S. wine exports.”

Bobby Koch’s father was George Koch, who was once president of the Grocery Manufacturers Association. George Koch’s obituary described him as one of the most prominent lobbyists in Washington D.C.