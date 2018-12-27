Shalyha Ahmad Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shalyha Ahmad is an 18-year-old University of Illinois at Chicago student who has been reported missing by her family.

Her distraught family held a news conference on December 26, 2018 in an effort to get more public attention to the case because Chicago police have not issued a missing person’s flyer as they normally do in missing person’s cases. People with information should call (773) 474-2437 or Chicago police at (312) 744-8266.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Shalyha Ahmad Vanished Two Weeks Before the News Conference

Shalyha’s family told ABC 7 and other journalists in a press conference that they haven’t seen Ahmad since December 14, 2018.

Family members had dropped the teen off at the Jefferson Park Blue Line stop and told her they were going to pick her up at 6:30 p.m. She never arrived, however. She was last seen later that morning by friends, according to the family’s news conference.

Concerning the family all the more: They were going to celebrate her younger brother’s birthday together, but Shalyha never showed up.

2. Chicago Police Have Answered Questions About Why They Didn’t Put Out a Missing Person’s Flyer in the Case

According to The Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Police Department confirmed that Shalyha Ahmad is a missing person. The Tribune notes, however, that usually a missing person’s flyer is released by the police department but that did not happen in this case.

The police explained they needed to corroborate the timeline.

“Generally, before we put out public alerts detectives need to corroborate the initial timeline and conduct a risk assessment on the vulnerability of the individual. Depending on where they live, this could take some time to contact individuals and do interviews,” Officer Christine Calace wrote to The Tribune in a statement.

3. Ahmad’s Mother Says She Feels Like the Person Who Is Lost

Family of missing student Shalyha Ahmad asks CTA, UIC to release surveillance video https://t.co/jsIgraA8YO — Sean Brunke (@DJSwurv) December 27, 2018

Shalyha’s mother held an emotional press conference with other family members.

“I am feeling lost. I feel like I am the one who is lost,” said the mother to ABC 7. She described the trauma the family has endured in recent days.

“A lot of sleepless nights,” she said, adding that their son sometimes has to remind them to eat.

4. A Tipster Said Shalyha Might Be With Friends From the Filipino Community

Mystery surrounds disappearance of Chicago college student Shalyha Ahmad, who has not been seen in two weeks https://t.co/S3887nw4wn pic.twitter.com/vz8geUdgG1 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 27, 2018

In the press conference, Shalyha’s mother said that a tip indicated the young woman might be with Filipino friends at UIC. However, the young woman’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

“You can come home when you’re ready….tell us that you’re safe,” the mother said in the news conference. Ahmad is a liberal arts major at UIC and is a college freshman.

5. Shalyha Is Not Answering Her Phone

UIC student Shalyha Ahmad reported missing 2 weeks ago, but no alert issued by Chicago police https://t.co/EAqHadAw3k pic.twitter.com/Swn03qhu5r — EarthlyMails (@EarthlyMails) December 27, 2018

According to the Missing Person’s Awareness Network, Shalyha Ahmad is an Asian female standing 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has long straight black hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, jeans, a red beanie, black and white shoes, and a red and black duffel bag.

She never answered her phone and the family can not locate the phone. She was last seen at her school, according to the network.