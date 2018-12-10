What is the Definition of Smocking? President Trump Mocked For Tweet

President Trump has triggered teasing on social media after typing “Smocking Gun” not once, but twice, in the same post. The president wrote the tweet early Monday morning on December 10, in reference to the Russia investigation.
The tweet read, “‘Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.’ @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…”
“….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”
Social media was quick to jump on the mistake, noting that since he wrote “smocking” twice, it must not have been a typo. The president wrote “smocking” in another tweet on August 1, 2018, but later deleted it, as pointed out by Mediaite.
‘Smocking’ Refers to an Embroidery Technique, as Pointed Out by Merriam-Webster
The Merriam-Webster dictionary pointed out on its own Twitter handle that “smocking” is a real word. It refers to an embroidery technique. Merriam-Webster provides the following definition: “a decorative embroidery or shirring made by gathering cloth in regularly spaced round tucks.”
The Oxford dictionary has this definition: “Decoration on a garment created by gathering a section of the material into tight pleats and holding them together with parallel stitches in an ornamental pattern.” The dictionary includes a few examples of how “smocking” would be correctly used in a sentence. “Because the smocking is done as an insert rather than at the top of the skirt front piece, the skirt length will need to be shortened.” Another example: “Scallop-edged eyelet and smocking provide a summery look, regardless of the season.”
#SmockingGun Inspired Thousands of Social Media Memes
Actress Mia Farrow provided a clever response to the president’s tweet. She shared a photo of a “gun” made out of white fabric.
The son of Michael Flynn was among those who defended the president by taking aim at his critics. Flynn Junior wrote, “The #FakeNewsMedia will work overtime today to interpret/read into/make fun of tweet below. All the while discussing RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. Know who is absolutely sick of that narrative? Everyone who voted for Trump in 2016. #SmockingGun #2020LockedDown.”
J Alfa Mais was among those who shared that the “smocking gun” focus was a distraction. “Wow. It’s amazing how many people on both sides of the aisle are falling for this #SmockingGun nonsense. Can everybody please #wakeup and get back on task?”
Here’s a roundup of more Twitter reactions to President Trump’s “smocking.”
