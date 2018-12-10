What is the Definition of Smocking? President Trump Mocked For Tweet

President Trump has triggered teasing on social media after typing “Smocking Gun” not once, but twice, in the same post. The president wrote the tweet early Monday morning on December 10, in reference to the Russia investigation.

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

The tweet read, “‘Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.’ @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,…”

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

“….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!”

Social media was quick to jump on the mistake, noting that since he wrote “smocking” twice, it must not have been a typo. The president wrote “smocking” in another tweet on August 1, 2018, but later deleted it, as pointed out by Mediaite.

‘Smocking’ Refers to an Embroidery Technique, as Pointed Out by Merriam-Webster

Today in Spellcheck Can't Save You: 'Smocking' is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. https://t.co/3wbxPG24ne — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 10, 2018

The Merriam-Webster dictionary pointed out on its own Twitter handle that “smocking” is a real word. It refers to an embroidery technique. Merriam-Webster provides the following definition: “a decorative embroidery or shirring made by gathering cloth in regularly spaced round tucks.”

The Oxford dictionary has this definition: “Decoration on a garment created by gathering a section of the material into tight pleats and holding them together with parallel stitches in an ornamental pattern.” The dictionary includes a few examples of how “smocking” would be correctly used in a sentence. “Because the smocking is done as an insert rather than at the top of the skirt front piece, the skirt length will need to be shortened.” Another example: “Scallop-edged eyelet and smocking provide a summery look, regardless of the season.”

#SmockingGun Inspired Thousands of Social Media Memes

Actress Mia Farrow provided a clever response to the president’s tweet. She shared a photo of a “gun” made out of white fabric.

The #FakeNewsMedia will work overtime today to interpret/read into/make fun of tweet below All the while discussing RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. Know who is absolutely sick of that narrative? Everyone who voted for Trump in 2016. #SmockingGun #2020LockedDown https://t.co/dH7uEvLe1e — Michael Flynn Jr⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@mflynnJR) December 10, 2018

The son of Michael Flynn was among those who defended the president by taking aim at his critics. Flynn Junior wrote, “The #FakeNewsMedia will work overtime today to interpret/read into/make fun of tweet below. All the while discussing RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA. Know who is absolutely sick of that narrative? Everyone who voted for Trump in 2016. #SmockingGun #2020LockedDown.”

Wow. It's amazing how many people on both sides of the aisle are falling for this #SmockingGun nonsense. Can everybody please #wakeup and get back on task? — J. Alfa Mais (@alfa_mais) December 10, 2018

J Alfa Mais was among those who shared that the “smocking gun” focus was a distraction. “Wow. It’s amazing how many people on both sides of the aisle are falling for this #SmockingGun nonsense. Can everybody please #wakeup and get back on task?”

Here’s a roundup of more Twitter reactions to President Trump’s “smocking.”

Individual 1 S'mocking women, people of color, people with special needs & is making a S'mockery out of this country. #SmockingGun That's how he would spell it. — Grisel Allende (@iamlibragriz) December 10, 2018

Liberal Hacks have to criticize spelling/typos on twitter because they can't find any collusion with the Russians #SmockingGun — Frankie Satterfield (@Rdsknsfan3) December 10, 2018

When you spell it wrong TWICE in the same tweet it's not a typo…you can't spell it 🙄#smockinggun #moroninchief — Lee Ann (@dental37) December 10, 2018

Happiness: When you see @POTUS confuse the mindless sheep in America and takeover twitter with ONE word. #SmockingGun — Ingrrsoll Lockwud ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@PitchBlakMirror) December 10, 2018

It’s only moments like these that I’m glad Twitter still doesn’t have an edit button. #SmockingGun #EditButton pic.twitter.com/1ovzoJ4ykI — Kristie Smeltzer (@KristieSmeltzer) December 10, 2018

We are going to be so bored with a normal president #SmockingGun https://t.co/QQ7QFGLrF7 — R Y A N ♛ (@ryanhsinger) December 10, 2018

#SmockingGun Our “big brained” @realDonaldTrump misspelled “smoking gun” twice. Ranks up there with covfefe.” He has to be THE DUMBEST PRESIDENT in US history EVER. Makes George Dubya seem like a rocket scientist. An absolute moron who thinks he’s a genius! Geez…. pic.twitter.com/LevWM23jMq — Sandi Margolis (@SandiMargolis) December 10, 2018

#SmockingGun In all fairness to #IndividualONE, you & I both know ONE does not read. We know he loves the sound of his own voice. Do you think he types all of these tweets, uses voice recognition or does he type and hit suggested words without glasses? Old, lazy & blind. — WarriorOWL (@SDinguss) December 10, 2018

Me in 1st grade: S-M-O-C… teacher: Incorrect. That’s not how you spell smoking. me: It doesn’t matter anyways. teacher: Learning to spell is important. *25 years later* Also me: school was a waste of time.#smocking #smockinggun #thisidiotcantspell — RC (@The_Lock_God) December 10, 2018

READ NEXT: President Trump Nominates General Mark Milley as Next Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman