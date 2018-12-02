Stormy Daniels Say She & Avenatti Have ‘Sorted Sh** Out’

Pleased that Michael and I have sorted shit out and we know the accounting is on the up and up. We are going to kick ass together on two coasts tomorrow. #teamstormy — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) December 2, 2018

Stormy Daniels says that she and Michael Avenatti have mended fences after a public fight about finances. The porn star tweeted on Sunday evening, “Pleased that Michael and I have sorted shit out and we know the accounting is on the up and up. We are going to kick ass together on two coasts tomorrow.”

Stormy Daniels and Avenatti seemed to be parting ways earlier this week, after Daniels told the Daily Beast that Avenatti had set up a crowdfunding page without asking her permission. The page, on the website CrowdJustice, was supposed to raise money for Stormy’s upcoming legal fight with President Trump and his one-time lawyer, Michael Cohen. After Stormy complained about the site, Avenatti asked CrowdJustice to take the page down.

Stormy told the Daily Beast that she also had “no idea” how the money from an earlier crowdfunding campaign had been spent. The earlier page raised almost $600,000 before it closed and stopped accepting new pledges.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Stormy meant when she announced that she and Avenatti had “sorted sh** out.” But Stormy seemed to be raring to get back to their fight against the president. She wrote, “We are going to kick ass together on two coasts tomorrow.

Stormy Threatened to Fire Avenatti if the Domestic Abuse Charges Against Him Were Proved

The relationship between Stormy Daniels and a Michael Avenatti first got rocky after Avenatti was arrested on domestic violence charges back in November. At the time, Stormy made a public statement announcing that she wouldn’t be able to keep working for Avenatti if the charges against him turned out to be true. Daniels told New York Magazine,

“These are serious and obviously very troubling allegations, but right now that is all they are: allegations. We should all reserve judgement until the investigation — an investigation Michael has said he welcomes — is complete, and that’s what I’m going to do. But of course I do not condone violence against women and if these allegations prove true I will be seeking new representation.”