Who Won ‘Survivor’ Season 37 Finale Tonight?

Who won the Survivor Season 37 tonight? At stake: A $1 million prize and the title of “sole Survivor.” Warning: If you don’t want to know the answer, stop reading!

The winner: Nick Wilson, the public defender from Kentucky.

HE DID IT! HE REALLY DID IT! NICK WILSON IS THE SURVIVOR! — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 20, 2018

There were six cast members left going into the finale, and only person could win the entire thing. The final contestants were Kara Kay, Nick Wilson, Angelina Keeley, Alison Raybould, Mike White and Davie Rickenbacker. Before the final aired, some people felt Davie and Nick had the best chances to win, with Kara the longshot. Turns out they were right about Nick.

The final three people left standing were Wilson, Mike White, and Angelina Keeley. At one point it was tied with 3 votes for Nick and 3 votes for Mike.

Wilson explained that he made it so far because of “one on one alliances.” He said he “built a personal connection with people and people would tell me what was going on.” He boiled his success down to “information and timing,” calling himself an “aw shucks Kentucky boy.” He described himself as a natural people person, and he said he was good at puzzles, which helped him with some challenges. He called himself the “underdog most of this game.”

Angelina Kelley said her strength carried her through to the final thre. “I was in a similar position as Nick. I was in the doghouse because of the fallout with you, Elizabeth…” she said at one point. “I was called an insurance policy. My reputation was in the dumps…. I was able to pick myself off the floor… my social game was one that was extremely adaptable.” She said as a military wife “we are some of the strongest people out there,” and she thought that strength transferred to the game. “I am the most battle-tested player sitting here… and I feel my story out here was about triumph.”

Mike explained how he made it to the final three also, saying, “I would rather have threats in the game that would rather work with me…I wanted to get to the end.” He said he had some regrets, including making a “low blow at tribal….There is a part of me that feels like I have been creating a character out here… I am really competitive. And I came in here wanting to play super hard.” Mike said he “wanted to play a good game” but he never felt that nervous. “My personal struggle was what do I stand for, what am I playing for?”

Who do YOU want to see walk away as the winner tonight? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/cGzQdJkkXN — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 20, 2018

The final episode of Survivor aired from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. The live reunion was scheduled to follow at 10 p.m. ET. According to Survivor, “The remaining castaways face a competitive 63-piece puzzle challenge; a fire making challenge; one castaway takes home the $1 million prize and title of sole survivor.” And the finale episode title is called “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility.”

Members of David and Goliath were still in the game toward the end. There were 10 individual immunity challenges this season, and 80 percent were won by different people. Every one of the final three played a different type of game.

Nick Wilson

Will political science alum Nick Wilson bring home the $1 million prize on tonight's season finale of "Survivor?" We'll be tuning to find out: https://t.co/jotFFTLu7G #seeblue #ukartsci #universityofkentucky pic.twitter.com/xnFaTOjq9x — UK Arts & Sciences (@UKarts_sciences) December 19, 2018

Here are brief bios of the final three contestants, including the winner:

Wilson, the winner, is a public defender from Whitley County, Kentucky.

He was almost voted off the show early on, but was known for his strategy. Nick was the first member of his family to go to college, and he was raised by his grandmother.

Of being a public defender, he said to CBS, “I am so proud of my self for being a public defender to help people instead of chasing money. Especially because money and the thought of being rich motivated me in school.”

Angelina Keeley

Angelina Keeley is a financial consultant from San Clemente, California. She told CBS that she “isn’t afraid to take risks and play hard,” but her tactics upset some other contestants.

“I’m also scrappy, adaptable, smart, fun, and determined as hell,” she told CBS. “Most importantly though, my love for people, empathy, and emotional awareness are what I credit for much of what I’ve accomplished in my 28 years of life. I’m able to get along with anyone, and people tend to trust me.”

Mike White

i feel like Mike White is just here to have a good time and honestly i'm here for it #Survivor #SurvivorDavidvsGoliath pic.twitter.com/qxbovW4oCT — Global (@GlobalTV) December 13, 2018

According to CBS, Mike White is 47 and from Los Angeles, California, where he is a filmmaker. Asked why he thought he had a chance to go to the end, he told CBS, “I have the desire. I know the game. I am a student of human psychology, like what people say and how they behave.”

White is known for writing the Jack Black film, School of Rock, which he also had an acting role in. According to Hollywood Life, he worked closely with Black for some time, and they once had a production company together. He was involved in writing other shows, including Dawson’s Creek, Nacho Libre, and Pitch Perfect 3.

According to IMDB, “Mike White was born on June 28, 1970 in Pasadena, California, USA as Michael Christopher White. He is a writer and producer, known for Chuck & Buck (2000), The Good Girl (2002) and School of Rock (2003).”