‘Tariff Man’ Takes a Beating on Twitter

….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

Twitter was buzzing with jokes, memes, and snarks after president Trump announced his new trade policy towards China. Stocks also fell dramatically on Tuesday morning, after the president threatened to increase trade barriers with China. But that’s not what Twitter was reacting to. Instead, many people on social media were reacting to the way that the president announced his new policy.

Trump made his announcement on Twitter, writing, “I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN.” You can see the whole thread, with Trump’s full statement, here.

People on the left and the right took to twitter to poke fun at the president for calling himself “Tariff Man.”

Cartoonists Created Their Own Versions of ‘Tariff Man’

Lots of people jabbed at Trump for giving himself a superhero name; Twitter is now full of pictures of “Tariff Man” as a hero with a cape and a costume. Here are a few of them:

"Tariff Man" has two sidekicks. The "20 Billion Dollar Bailout Man" and the alarming "Increase In Farm Bankruptcies Man"#TariffMan pic.twitter.com/UQlT438RJg — Hcc (@ClatisC) December 4, 2018

Donald "Tariff Man" Trump raises worries that the US-China trade truce may not be as solid as it first appeared. https://t.co/MkQoVj5ett pic.twitter.com/yBiRZuAi6t — Bob Bryan (@RobertBryan4) December 4, 2018

Tariff Man in action pic.twitter.com/UDdeIKgnyG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 4, 2018

Tariff Man, the newest Avenger. pic.twitter.com/vaAY2kdtEv — Ivan the K™ (@IvanTheK) December 4, 2018

Tariff Man spotted importing Chinese goods to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/7Srz6zLj1o — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 4, 2018

Somebody even created a Twitter account for “Tariff Man.’

Losers out there attacking me for being tariff man. Tariffs help our economic power by limiting free trade that hurts businesses. So obvious! #tariffs — Tariff Man (@tariff_man) December 4, 2018

Other people had more primitive art skills, but still got their point across:

And still others used their graphic design skills to visualize “Tariff Man”:

Don't Look now… ITS TARIFF MAN and his sidekick LIZARDTAXMAN! #TariffMan pic.twitter.com/KGFp1LjYyS — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) December 4, 2018

Some Slammed ‘Tariff Man’ for Tanking the Stock Market

Plenty of people turned to satire to vent their anger at the president, after the stock market plummeted on Tuesday morning following Trump’s announcement that he planned to increase tariffs. One user imagined the “Tariff Man tank market” as a roller coaster, with the economy falling fast down a steep slope:

You are Tariff Man. Tariff Man tank market. pic.twitter.com/XUEvLs1BXR — William LeGate (@williamlegate) December 4, 2018

Verdict on Tariff Man is clear https://t.co/NPPGERs7Cr — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) December 4, 2018

Another simply retweeted the news that the Dow had fallen more than 800 points and added, “It’s a pleasure doing business with you, Tariff Man.”

Others Used Their Words to Attack Tariff Man

Not everybody can draw or use computer graphics. Some used their gift of gab to take jabs at “Tariff Man.” You can read some of their tweets here:

Ladies, if he – Talks about himself constantly

– Wanders away in the middle of conversations

– Obsesses about trade but doesn't seem to understand it at all

– Makes a fool of himself at the G-20 He's not your man. He's Tariff Man. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 4, 2018

Who wants to tell area Tariff Man what a tariff is? https://t.co/exL32txBUw — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 4, 2018