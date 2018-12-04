TaShala Turner Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

TaShala Turner, a decorated athlete considered one of the best distance runners in West Virginia, is missing. West Virginia Police have confirmed that they are investigating her disappearance, but they said that they do not suspect foul play. She was seen leaving her dorm in distress, but was recently caught on surveillance video in Florida getting gas. Here is what we know so far.

1. TaShala Turner Was Seen on Tuesday, November 27 “in Distress,” Has Not Answered Her Phone, & May Be Driving a 2017 White Hyundai Tucson

Tashala Turner was last heard from on Tuesday, November 27. Concerned family and friends have tried to reach her but have not heard anything from her since, MileSplit reported. Calls to her phone go to voicemail, her friends have said.

Friend Alex Minor said on Twitter that she may be driving a white Hyundai Tucson, plate #51F830.

Please help and share!!! Has a 2017 white Hyundai Tucson. Plate # is 51F830. #FindShay pic.twitter.com/sN55TV20q9 — Alex Minor (@AL_Minorr) December 3, 2018

Friend Gianna DeVincent shared the following photo of Turner’s car:

She also noted on Twitter that Turner was seen leaving her dorm on Tuesday, November 27 in distress. She didn’t stay at her dorm on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday nights and missed an exam on Tuesday and Wednesday. DeVincent’s post said that Turner was seen on surveillance video at the Juice Bar on Evansdale Campus on Thursday, November 29.

2. Police Said They Do Not Suspect Foul Play

We are aware of the reports regarding WVU student TaShala Turner. Officers have been in touch with her family, and while there is a concern for TaShala's wellbeing, we do not suspect foul play is involved at this time. UPD will continue to investigate this case. — WVU Police (@WVUPD) December 3, 2018

The West Virginia Police, however, has said there is concern for TaShala’s wellbeing but they do not suspect foul play is involved. They will continue investigating, they said on the morning of December 3. On Facebook, the WVU Police referred to this as “dynamic situation.”

3. She Was Seen on Surveillance Video in Florida Getting Gas on Sunday, & Her Card Was Used at Gas Stations in South Carolina, Georgia, & Florida

Recent transactions to her account may place her in Florida, police have said. A friend, Gianna DeVincent, posted on Twitter that Turner had credit card transactions at a Kroger gas station in Morgantown on Thursday, a transaction for gas in Beckley, and another transaction at Circle K on Thursday farther south. There was no card activity Friday through Saturday. On Sunday, her card was reportedly used at a South Carolina gas station, then a gas station in Georgia, and then a Citgo gas station in St. Augustine, Florida. Surveillance video showed her getting gas at the Citgo in Florida, Action News reported. She was wearing black shorts and a light-colored shirt. You can see the surveillance video above.

MISSING WVU STUDENT | TaShala Turner was last seen on surveillance video in West Virginia Thursday. Her card was used at gas stations in SC, GA & St. Augustine, FL on Sunday. Her 2017 white Hyundai Tucson is also missing. A close friend shared these photos with me @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/Wcxo2wDWbO — Allyson Henning (@AllysonHenning) December 3, 2018

Allyson Henning from WJXT4 reported that Turner may have been seen on surveillance video in West Virginia on Thursday.

4. She’s a Former State Champion Distance Runner Who Is Running with West Virginia University

TaShala Turner signing a Letter of Intent to run Cross Country / Track and Field at West Virginia University!!! pic.twitter.com/LRKdmWhi4u — The U Athletic Dept (@U_Athletics) April 11, 2018

TaShala is a talented distance runner, MileSplit reported. She was a champion runner for University High School in Morgantown, and is also attending and running for West Virginia University. While in high school, she was known as one of the best distance runners in West Virginia, with 4:56 for 1600 meters, 10:40 for 3200 meters, and 17:28 for a 5K. She placed 14th in the 2017 Nike Cross Southeast Regional, and won state title in 2016. She’s a four-time all-Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Selection, WV Metro News reported.

5. Friends Said that She Usually Accesses Snapchat Daily, But May Not Have Visited Since November 29

TaShala Turner is 19 years old and has blonde hair and green eyes. She’s 5’5″ and weighs 115 pounds, WV Metro News reported.

All calls to Turner have been going straight to voicemail. Friends said on Facebook that she usually uses Snapchat on a daily basis, but appears to have not accessed the account since November 29.

If you know anything about Turner’s whereabouts, please contact the WVU Police at 304-293-3136 or the WV state police at 304-746-2100.