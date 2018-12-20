Travis McAdams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis McAdams is an Indiana man charged with raping an 11-year-old girl he met on Tinder.

Police say McAdams, 20, met the 11-year-old on the Tinder app, where she posed as a 16-year-old, Fox 19 reported. They then began to communicate on SnapChat, police said.

The two met a movie theater in late December or early January where she told police McAdams grabbed her by the neck, covered her mouth, and took her out behind the building where he raped her.

Police said the child met with McAdams again after the alleged rape. Police say McAdams was aware of the girl’s real age and continued to see her.

The girl’s mother learned about the alleged rape and reported it to the police.

McAdams was charged with felony rape and child molestation. He is being held on a $200,000 cash bond and $500,000 surety bond.

More women have come forward with similar accusations since McAdams’ arrest.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Travis McAdams Met The 11-Year-Old Girl on Tinder

Police say McAdams, of Greendale, met the girl on the Tinder dating app.

“It’s my understanding the 11-year-old had portrayed herself as a 16-year-old on the Tinder app and once they had met through Tinder they began to chat through SnapChat,” Dearborn County Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens told Fox 19.

According to a police affidavit, the 11-year-old and McAdams communicated until they met at the Greendale Cinema in early January or late December.

2. The Girl Told Police McAdams Raped Her Behind a Movie Theater

Man charged with raping 11-year-old he met on Tinder in IN https://t.co/dZwo9K30mp pic.twitter.com/Be8bh4N6v1 — KXXV CenTex News Now (@KXXVNewsNow) December 20, 2018

According to police, the 11-year-old said she went to use the bathroom at the movie theater. When she came out, she said McAdams put his arm around her neck, covered her mouth, and led her behind the building.

She told police that he raped her behind the theater.

Davis told Fox 19 that the girl may have used an application to hide the Tinder and SnapChat applications on her phone.

“Watch their social media accounts,” he warned parents. “There are apps out there now to look different. If you look on a child’s app and it shows a clock it’s actually a hidden file where kids can hide SnapChat accounts or Tinder accounts and other similar accounts, so their parents might not even be aware they have it.”

3. The Girl Continued to See McAdams After The Alleged Rape

Police said that the girl met up with McAdams again after the alleged rape.

Greendale Det. Sgt. Kendle Davis said in an affidavit that McAdams was aware that the child was 11 years old and continued to see her anyway.

“She advised me that she was scared of McAdams and that’s why she continued to see him a couple of other occasions after this because she was afraid of what he might do to her,” said Davis.

4. The Child’s Mother Reported The Alleged Rape to Police

According to police, the 11-year-old’s mother learned about the alleged rape and reported it to police in March.

“The mother did relay to us that she confronted the subject via phone because he contacted her and he didn’t want her to file charges and was attempting to talk her out of it,” said Davis.

Police said that McAdams’ arrest was delayed while investigators worked to obtain search warrants.

5. More Women Come Forward With Similar Allegations

Police say that more women have come forward with similar allegations against McAdams since his arrest on December 14.

Police did not specify the details of those allegations.

McAdams was charged with felony rape and child molestation. He is being held at the Dearborn County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond and $500,000 surety bond.

Both charges carry three to 16 years in prison.

A trial date has not yet been set.

