Trump Threatens to ‘Close the Entire Southern Border’

President Trump has been locked in a fight with Democrats in Congress over the funding for the president’s plans for a wall along the US-Mexico border. The president wants Congress to authorize five billion dollars for construction of the border wall — and he has said that he’s willing to let the government shut down if Congress doesn’t approve the funds. Democrats, meanwhile, say the president’s proposal is “wasteful” and rejected to fund the border wall.
On Monday morning, the president said that there’s another solution to this dilemma: he might just shut down the entire border. He tweeted,
“We would save Billions of Dollars if the Democrats would give us the votes to build the Wall. Either way, people will NOT be allowed into our Country illegally! We will close the entire Southern Border if necessary. Also, STOP THE DRUGS!”
Trump Has Also Authorized Troops to Use ‘Lethal Force’ Against Would-Be Immigrants
Trump first talked about shutting down the entire southern border back in November. On November 22, Trump announced that he had signed an order which could shut down the entire border. He didn’t give details about the order, but said,
“I mean the whole border. And Mexico will not be able to sell their cars into the United States where they make so many cars at great benefit to them, not at great benefit to us.”
The president also said that he had authorized troops to use lethal force against would-be immigrants at the border, if necessary. He said,
“I’m not going to let the military be taken advantage of. I have no choice. Do I want that to happen? Absolutely not. But you’re dealing with rough people.”
On November 25, there was chaos at the border between Tijuana and San Diego as the US shut down the San Ysidro border crossing. Mexican federal police dressed in riot gear worked with US border agents to stop a crowd of would-be migrants from rushing to the border. US border agents sprayed tear gas into the crowd. You can read more about the incident here.
