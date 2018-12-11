Trump Shutdown? He Argues With Pelosi, Schumer [VIDEO]

In an argumentative meeting in the Oval Office with Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer over the border wall, President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the U.S. Government.

President Trump argues with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer over wall funding. "I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck … I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down, I'm not going to blame you for it," he says

President Trump Said He Would Be ‘Proud’ to Shut Down the Government Over Border Security

In the meeting, Trump starts out by saying to Pelosi and Schumer, “We’re going to have a good discussion…but we have to have border security.” Pelosi asked Trump not to characterize the “strength I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats who just won a big victory.”

Schumer retorted to Trump, “elections have consequences, Mr. President.” Trump responded, “And that’s why this country’s doing so well.”

Pelosi argued for an “evidence-based discussion” about what’s worked and what hasn’t, as Vice President Mike Pence sat quietly during the exchange.

Schumer then brought up the government shutdown angle, saying to Trump, “One thing I think we can agree on is we shouldn’t shut down the government over a dispute, and you want to shut it down. You keep talking about it.”

Senate leaders deliver remarks after Pres. Trump meets with Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi

Trump replied, “The last time, Chuck, you shut it down.”

Schumer said “No, no, no, 20 times, 20 times, 20 times you have called for I will shut down the government if I don’t get my wall… you’ve said it.”

Trump, leaning forward, then said he’d be proud to shut down the U.S. government over border security. Here is his full response to Schumer:

“I’ll take it. You know what? I’ll say yes, if we don’t get what we want, one way or the other whether it’s through you, through a military or anything you want to call, I will shut down the government, and I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck, because the people of this country don’t want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country. So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it. The last time you shut it down it didn’t work. I will take the mantle of shutting down. I will shut it down for border security.”

Later, an aide told ABC News that Pelosi said of Trump, “It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing. But the fact is we did get him to say, to fully own that the shutdown was his. That was an accomplishment.” The meeting took place on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.