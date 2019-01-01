US Strategic Command Deletes & Apologizes for NYE ‘Nukes’ Tweet [VIDEO]

In a recently deleted tweet, the US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) shared a disturbing New Years message. Referencing the ball drop in Times Square, they said they’re ready to drop something “much, much bigger,” aka a nuclear bomb. They attached video of a bomb drop (See below) pic.twitter.com/mJERD56cgs — Esor🥀 (@Esor_Fasa) December 31, 2018

With an apology a few hours later, the U.S. Strategic Command has deleted a New Year’s Eve tweet that ‘joked’ about dropping nuclear bombs instead of a Times Square ball, if necessary. And added an accompanying video. Though the tweet was deleted, some say it was made from an official US military Twitter account, so removing it may not have been appropriate or legal. And some called the agency cowardly for backing off its original message, some called “epic.” Others not so much.

Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies. — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) December 31, 2018

The U.S. Strategic Command is one of 10 unified commands in the U.S. Department of Defense and is responsible for strategic deterrence, global strike, and operating the Defense Department’s Global Information Grid. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, StratCom’s twitter account is an official US government account, as it notes on its description.

In addition to the phrase, “Times Square tradition rings in the New Year by dropping the big ball ….if needed, we are ready to drop something much, much bigger,” the tweet included this video:

This is the video posted today by US Strategic Command. pic.twitter.com/cjJ2KoPQgs — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 31, 2018

Why has such a low level of professionalism taken hold in our government agencies under this administration? @waltshaub is spot on – we expect you to uphold the Constitution and serve the citizens of the US. You hurt us all by following potus' example down his disfunctional path — PK (@PKramer62) December 31, 2018

US Strategic Command has now deleted their New Year's tweet… — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) December 31, 2018

Some thought the ‘joke,’ was ill-advised, at best.

As a USAF combat veteran, I am embarrassed and horrified. — Mendocino Bill (@BillMendocino) January 1, 2019

I’m glad the US Strategic Command deleted this tweet. https://t.co/urzmRstRqs — Bruce Wright (@heybrucewright) December 31, 2018

“This is horribly inappropriate,” one tweeted. “The US Armed Forces are the best and most professional defense force in the world. We are supposed to stand for better than inappropriate bellicose tweeting. ”

“What kind of maniacs are running this country,” asked Walter Shaub, former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

What kind of maniacs are running this country? pic.twitter.com/0glVs2ee25 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 31, 2018

But a group called Chicks on the Right said the tweeters at StratCom were “lame” for removing the tweet.