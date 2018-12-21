Will My VA Benefits Be Affected by the 2018 Government Shutdown?

If the government does go into a partial shutdown mode at midnight on Saturday, December 22, then VA benefits should not be affected, according to Robert Wilkie, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Via ABC7, Wilkie said in a statement, “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Congress, VA is fully funded for fiscal year 2019, and in the event of a partial government shutdown, all VA operations will continue unimpeded.”

Wilkie continued, “We thank the president and Congress for their commitment to our nation’s heroes in funding VA, and stand ready to provide all of the VA benefits and services our Veterans have earned.”

So no, your VA benefits will not be impacted by a partial government shutdown, if that does occur.

Here’s what you need to know about what will be affected by the 2018 government shutdown:

Your Veteran Health Indiana will continue its operations through the holidays. VA is not affected in the event of a partial government shutdown. Feel free to call your VAMC at (317) 554-0000. We stand ready to provide all the VA benefits and services our Veterans have earned. pic.twitter.com/5tY1oi3saE — VAIndianapolis (@VAIndianapolis) December 21, 2018

Here are the federal departments that will be shut down if the government shutdown takes place:

Department of the Treasury

Department of Agriculture

Homeland Security Department

Department of the Interior

Department of State

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Transportation

Department of Commerce

Department of Justice

According to CNBC, around 420,000 federal workers at agencies including the FBI, TSA, DEA, and Department of Homeland Security will continue to work without a regular paycheck, and might be without a paycheck for weeks, depending on how long the shutdown could take.

What’s more, CNBC notes that an additional approximate 380,000 federal workers would be placed on temporary leave without receiving pay, including many workers for NASA and the Department of Commerce. Included in that list of employees would be those who work for the Forest and National Park services, those who work for the IRS, and those who work for Housing and Urban Development.

However, you don’t have to worry about your holiday packages arriving on time, should the government shutdown. According to Vox, the Post Office will continue to run as usual, because it’s sourced by an independent source of revenue, and therefore isn’t impacted by the annual appropriations process.

A Government Shutdown Could Last for a ‘Very Long Time,’ Trump Warned on Friday

The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is DESPERATELY NEEDED. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

In a tweet early Friday morning on December 21, Trump warned that a government shutdown could last a “very long time” if Democratic senators don’t approve the funding for his border wall.

It’s true: a government shutdown will technically last until Congress can agree upon a spending bill for the coming year, according to the Congressional Budget Act of 1974. What’s more, with many senators and House representatives already gone for the holidays, it could take several days or even weeks before a spending bill is agreed upon and there are enough people in the Capitol to approve the bill.

The Senate will officially vote on the spending bill by six in the evening on Friday. If it doesn’t achieve the necessary votes to approve the bill, the government will go into a partial shutdown as of midnight, Saturday, on December 22.