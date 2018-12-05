How to Watch George Bush’s Funeral Online

George H.W. Bush’s funeral is today, Wednesday, December 5, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern. The funeral will end with a departure ceremony around 12:30 p.m. Eastern. The funeral will be livestreamed through multiple sources online. You can watch the embedded live stream above from Fox 10 Phoenix starting at 6 a.m. Eastern. Or, below you will find a selection of some of the many places you can go to find live streams of Bush’s funeral so you can watch online.

The Washington Post will have a live stream on their YouTube page here.

PBS News Hour will offer live coverage on YouTube here.

Time will also provide live coverage here.

ABC will provide coverage here.

CBS will provide coverage on their website here.

NBC will cover the funeral on their website here.

CNN will live stream the funeral service without requiring a cable log-in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern. The CNN live stream will be available on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV). Watch live CNN TV on any device, anywhere.

If you’re only interested in hearing live audio of the funeral ceremony, you can stream the audio here.

The schedule for Bush’s funeral today is as follows. At 10 a.m. Eastern, a departure ceremony will take place at the U.S. Capitol, where George H.W. Bush is lying in state. At 11 a.m. Eastern, his casket will arrive at the Washington National Cathedral and the funeral service will begin. At 12:30 p.m. Eastern, a departure ceremony will begin at the Washington National Cathedral, and another departure ceremony will then take place at 1:15 p.m. Eastern at Joint Base Andrews. His remains will be flown to Ellington Field in Houston, Texas.

Stage three of the funeral services will then begin with an arrival ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Central at Ellington Field. Then at 5:45 p.m. Central, another arrival ceremony will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. At 6:45 p.m. Central on Wednesday, he will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church until 10:00 a.m. Central on Thursday, when his second funeral begins at St. Martin’s.

On Thursday, Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m. Central, a departure ceremony will take place at Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility. (His remains will be transported by motorcade to the Union Pacific Railroad, and will then be transported by a funeral train to College Station, Texas.) An arrival ceremony will take place at Texas A&M at 3:45 p.m. Central. Then at 4:15 p.m. Central on Thursday, his internment will take place at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.