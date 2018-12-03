George H.W. Bush Lying in State Live Stream: Watch Online Here

George H.W. Bush’s lying in state ceremony begins Monday, December 3 at 5 p.m. Eastern as part of the former President’s funeral schedule for this week. His body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday, December 5 at 7 a.m. Eastern. A departure ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. His casket will then arrive for a funeral that begins Wednesday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. Bush’s lying in state ceremony will be broadcast live online. You can begin by watching the video embedded above. These streams may periodically go down because of the length of the ceremony, and we will add more streams as they are available. The first stream above is from the Washington Post.

Next is a live stream from Fox 5 DC focused on remembering Bush. This stream will periodically show the lying in state ceremony.

This next stream is from Fox 10 Phoenix below. People who wanted to pay their respects to Bush at the Capitol can line up as early as Monday afternoon. The Capitol will open to the public at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, The Washington Post reported. Visitors must enter through the Capitol Visitor Center and line up on 1st Street, between Constitution and Independence Ave., and on 2nd Street between East Capitol Street and Independence Ave. SE. Visitors will have to pass through security, so remember that prohibited items include weapons, mace or pepper spray, explosives, aerosol, flowers, or sealed envelopes or packages. Please keep your phones off inside the Capitol.

PBS is also providing live coverage below. Streets that will be closed until noon on Wednesday due to the lying in state ceremony include East Capitol Street from 2nd St. to 1st St., and 1st Street from Constitution Ave. NE to Independence Ave. SE.

Time is also providing coverage live:

The White House will be streaming live remarks from Vice President Mike Pence at the lying in state. You can rewatch this video later if you don’t see it live:

Former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. Eastern. This stream below, from Fox 10 Phoenix, will show the funeral on Wednesday.

