WATCH: Roger Stone’s Dog Says He’s Innocent

Roger Stone, the long-time Trump associate, has been a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. The Mueller investigation has been probing whether Stone had improper ties to Wikileaks, which released a trove of information from Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the lead-up to the 016 election.

Stone has always said that he’s completely innocent. And now, he says, his dog Pee Wee can back him up. Stone even shared a video of Pee Wee on his Instagram account this weekend. The adorable little dog, sitting on an armchair, proclaims his master’s innocence again and again, saying, in a doll-like voice, “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.” You can watch that here:

Stone’s Instagram feed doesn’t have any more pet videos — but it’s full of people proclaiming Stone’s innocence, in custom-made t-shirts. Here are a few examples:

Stone Says the Internet is ‘Censoring’ Trump Supporters Like Gavin McInnes & Alex Jones

Another of Roger Stone’s Instagram posts features a selfie of Stone next to Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and Infowars provocateur Alex Jones. The three of them are pictured behind abanner that reads, “We’re all Alex Jones now!” presumably a reference to Jones being booted off of most mainstream platforms. The caption reads, @realdonaldtrump order your DOJ to bring anti-trust action against the tech giants to end internet censorship of your supporters in 2019 !”

Stone often tags Alex Jones in his posts, including a recent one in which Stone railed against his one-time associate Jerome Corsi. The Stone-Corsi connection is complex and has turned bitter. In short, the Mueller team says they have evidence to show that Corsi had sent an email to Stone back in 2016, alerting him to the fact that Wikileaks was about to release documents from the Clinton campaign. Corsi says that he lied about that email and “provided a cover story” because he was trying to protect Roger Stone. But Stone says that no such thing happened, and that Corsi never did anything to “protect” him — since he, Stone, never did anything wrong.

Stone put up this post, slamming Corsi, on the same day that Corsi claimed to have committed perjury on Stone’s behalf: