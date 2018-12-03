WATCH: Rep. Tim Ryan’s Science Experiment With Son Brady

Little science experiment with the young lad. pic.twitter.com/CfT6lLj8xX — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) December 3, 2018

Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio isn’t on the education committee in Congress. But he apparently likes to play the role of science teacher with his young son! He even captioned the video, “Little science experiment with the young lad.”

He posted the adorable video above on Sunday, December 2, from their Washington, D.C. home. Four-year-old Brady appeared very excited to conduct the experiment with his dad while mom Andrea documented the moment.

Like any home video, Ryan begins the recording by double-checking that Andrea had begun recording. When he asked whether she was ready with the camera, Brady gleefully laughed and exclaimed “Yes!”

Ryan showed that he had Mentos and a bottle of Diet Coke. He poured the candy into Brady’s hand while Andrea can be heard saying “Daddy holds the funnel.” She then asks, “You guys are doing all of them?!” Ryan instructs Brady to dump all the Mentos into the funnel while they both begin to back up from the Diet Coke bottle.

Once the candy hit the soda, the liquid exploded into the air like a geyser, prompting a delighted “oh my gosh!” from Brady while Rep. Ryan laughed. Brady then walks up to the bottle to inspect it more closely, and tells his dad, “You can eat it!”

The family will be in Washington, D.C. for another two weeks. The House breaks for the holidays on December 13. The Senate is in session until December 14.