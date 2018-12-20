WATCH: Trump Sings ‘Green Acres’ Theme With Megan Mullally at 2005 Emmys

President Donald Trump tweeted a video of him singing the theme to the television show “Green Acres” with actress Megan Mullally at the 2005 Emmy Awards ahead of the Farm Bill signing Thursday.

“Farm Bill signing in 15 minutes! #Emmys #TBT,” the president tweeted.

The Farm Bill includes funding for the SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as well as subsidies for farmers, support for conservation programs, and land grant universities like Texas A&M.

The video shows Trump, clad in overalls and a straw hat, sing the theme song as he’s flanked by Mullally, who was in character as Karen from “Will and Grace.”

“Green acres is the place for me, farm livin’ is the life for me,” the future president crooned. “Land spreadin’ out so far and wide, keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside.”

Mullally sang the rest of the song in a silly high-pitched voice while throwing in a Trump Tower reference.

The bit was part of host Ellen DeGeneres’ “Emmy Idol,” a segment the show featured in a take on the then-popular show “American Idol.” Several other celebrities took part along with Trump and Mullally’s Karen.

Trump Bragged About Winning ‘Emmy Idol,’ Megan Mullally Says

Mullally discussed the episode with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert following Trump’s win in the 2016 election.

Mullally recalled that Trump was extremely proud that they had won the phone-in vote.

“He wanted to win it,” Mullally said. “So we won it. The next day, I was in my ‘Will & Grace’ dressing room and the phone rang. It was Donald Trump. And he said, ‘You know what? We really needed to win that thing and we did. And you were a big part of that. Not only did we win it, we killed them. It was a landslide.'”

“If he felt that way about ‘Emmy Idol,’ how do you think he felt about the presidential election?” she quipped.

“He probably had to take a cold shower afterward,” Colbert joked.

Megan Mullally Says She Regrets Being Part of Trump Rise

Mullally said she regrets being part of Trump’s rise when she recalled the episode on “The Late Show.”

“See this photo? (It’s) otherwise known as ‘my suicide note,'” Mullally said of a picture of her and Trump at the Emmys. “I’ve heard they can be very tricky to write, so this just saves me the trouble.”

“He’s an entertainer, you gotta give him that much. You know what I like? He put on an undershirt and held a pitchfork. I have to give him points,” she said before adding, “No, I’m not giving him any points for anything.”

For his part, Trump looks back the moment much more fondly.

“That was from the Emmy’s. I sang ‘Green Acres’ and received a very nice award that night,” Trump said of his tweet at the farm bill signing.

"That was from the Emmy's. I sang 'Green Acres' and received a very nice award that night," President Trump says before signing the farm bill in reference to the #TBT video he tweeted of himself in overalls singing with Megan Mullally at the 2006 Emmys https://t.co/jtRYu6ZryE pic.twitter.com/up1hWTejSG — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 20, 2018

