What Time Is George Bush’s Funeral Today? [Time Zones Around the World]

George H.W. Bush’s funeral is today, and people from across the country and the world will have a chance to say goodbye to the former Commander in Chief. He passed away at the age of 94, just about seven months after his beloved wife, Barbara Bush, passed away. He has been lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, but the state funeral will take place today before a second funeral is held later in Houston, Texas. Read on to find out what time his funeral is, including time zones in different locations around the world.
George Bush’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. Eastern today, Wednesday, December 5, when his casket arrives at the Washington National Cathedral and the funeral service is scheduled to begin.
Here are the times his funeral will begin in different time zones and cities today:
- 11 a.m. Eastern
- 8 a.m. Pacific
- 10 a.m. Central
- 9 a.m. Denver, Colorado
- 10 a.m. Houston, Texas
- 11 a.m. New York
- 6 a.m. Honolulu, Hawaii
- 8 a.m. Los Angeles, California
- 9 a.m. Phoenix, Arizona
Here is a sampling of the time zones when the funeral will take place in cities outside the U.S.:
- 4 p.m. London
- 10 a.m. Mexico City
- 7 p.m. Riyadh
- 3 a.m. (Dec. 6) Sydney
- 11 a.m. Toronto
- 6 p.m. Athens
- 2 a.m. (Dec. 6) Brisbane
- 9 a.m. Calgary
- 8 p.m. Dubai
- 3 a.m. (Dec. 6) Melbourne
- 5 p.m. Paris
- 8 a.m. Vancouver
You can see more time zones and cities here or see a time zone converter here.
You can watch the funeral in the video below:
The schedule for Bush’s funeral services today (and tomorrow) is as follows.
- At 10 a.m. Eastern, a departure ceremony will take place at the U.S. Capitol, where George H.W. Bush is lying in state.
- At 11 a.m. Eastern, his casket will arrive at the Washington National Cathedral and the funeral service will begin.
- At 12:30 p.m. Eastern, a departure ceremony will begin at the Washington National Cathedral, and another departure ceremony will then take place at 1:15 p.m. Eastern at Joint Base Andrews. His remains will be flown to Ellington Field in Houston, Texas.
- Stage three of the funeral services will then begin with an arrival ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Central at Ellington Field.
- Then at 5:45 p.m. Central, another arrival ceremony will take place at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.
- At 6:45 p.m. Central on Wednesday, he will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church until 10:00 a.m. Central on Thursday, when his second funeral begins at St. Martin’s.
- On Thursday, Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m. Central, a departure ceremony will take place at Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility. (His remains will be transported by motorcade to the Union Pacific Railroad, and will then be transported by a funeral train to College Station, Texas.)
- An arrival ceremony will take place at Texas A&M at 3:45 p.m. Central.
- Then at 4:15 p.m. Central on Thursday, his internment will take place at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.