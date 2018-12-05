What Time Is George Bush’s Funeral Today? [Time Zones Around the World]

George H.W. Bush’s funeral is today, and people from across the country and the world will have a chance to say goodbye to the former Commander in Chief. He passed away at the age of 94, just about seven months after his beloved wife, Barbara Bush, passed away. He has been lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, but the state funeral will take place today before a second funeral is held later in Houston, Texas. Read on to find out what time his funeral is, including time zones in different locations around the world.

George Bush’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. Eastern today, Wednesday, December 5, when his casket arrives at the Washington National Cathedral and the funeral service is scheduled to begin.

Here are the times his funeral will begin in different time zones and cities today:

11 a.m. Eastern

8 a.m. Pacific

10 a.m. Central

9 a.m. Denver, Colorado

10 a.m. Houston, Texas

11 a.m. New York

6 a.m. Honolulu, Hawaii

8 a.m. Los Angeles, California

9 a.m. Phoenix, Arizona

Here is a sampling of the time zones when the funeral will take place in cities outside the U.S.:

4 p.m. London

10 a.m. Mexico City

7 p.m. Riyadh

3 a.m. (Dec. 6) Sydney

11 a.m. Toronto

6 p.m. Athens

2 a.m. (Dec. 6) Brisbane

9 a.m. Calgary

8 p.m. Dubai

3 a.m. (Dec. 6) Melbourne

5 p.m. Paris

8 a.m. Vancouver

You can see more time zones and cities here or see a time zone converter here.

You can watch the funeral in the video below:

The schedule for Bush’s funeral services today (and tomorrow) is as follows.