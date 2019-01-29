Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joseph Walker was born in Texas in 1946 and died in November of 2018 at age 72. Walker was a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged.

What he did with his life after can be gleaned by a few guestbook entries on his obituary, which is less than 100 words long and includes mostly funeral details.

In a post about his burial, Walker was described as “unaccompanied.”

But that was about to change when 5,000 strangers woke up Monday morning and began the drive to Killeen, Texas.

He’d not go alone.

1. Walker’s Body Was Kept ‘Sheltered’ For Months as the Funeral Home Tried Unsuccessfully to Contact His Family

After he passed away, All Faiths Funeral Service in Austin, Texas held a wake for Walker. But his family said they could not afford his final costs.

The funeral home kept the veteran’s body waiting to hear from the family but never did.

Ultimately, All Faiths decided Walker “deserved closure” and moved ahead with plans for his burial.

That’s when the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery posted to Facebook that it had the honor of giving Walker the full military burial he deserved though it was expected there would be few if any in attendance save the service members and cemetery staff.

People began responding immediate. Like the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders who quickly organized a ride to the funeral.

“We do NOT leave Veterans behind 🇺🇸”

2. A Vets Cemetery Facebook Post & Tweets From Media Personalities & Public Officials Started a Movement

ATTN TEXANS No one is expected to attend the funeral for Joseph Walker, who served in the US Air Force 1964-1968. His funeral will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Cemetery. 11463 SH 195

Killeen, Texas 76542 https://t.co/9J29luwDQC via @KVUE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 27, 2019

News stories, tweets from people like CNN’s Jake Tapper and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, and Facebook posts combined to create a groundswell of support for Walker.

Air Force Veteran Joseph Walker will be laid to rest Monday, and no one is expected to attend. The cemetery said they do not know where his family is and they do not want him to be laid to rest alone, so they are asking the public to attend. https://t.co/ydf39wwrBn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 26, 2019

Walker was described as unaccompanied which the cemetery explained on Facebook means that they could not locate family.

On his November obituary, however, a person named Sonya wrote this: “Rest now Uncle Thomas. You are reunited with my dad, your very best friend since childhood. Passing away nearly 6 weeks after him. I’ll always remember your laugh and generosity. Love you. -Sonya”

And a pastor spoke eloquently about Walker on a obituary tribute wall: “Brother Walker had a happy heart, enjoyed laughter, telling jokes and sharing the word of God. He was a very hard worker and would help anyone that asked…he was a giver.”

So he was not alone, perhaps, save at the end of his life.

3. Monday Morning Cars Began Streaming Into the Cemetery in Killeen. And They Kept Coming & Coming

Killeen, Texas: A line of cars stretching for miles to attend the funeral of an Air Force Veteran with no family.. after fears he would be buried with no one attending. pic.twitter.com/IC5z7IlDjh — Janet Shamlian (@JanetShamlian) January 28, 2019

People came from near and far. Some sent flowers. Some offered rides. Some said they’d miss work and school to be there.

It’s estimated that more than 5,000 people from all over Texas and beyond, most if not all never having met or known Walker, streamed into the cemetary.

I was made aware this weekend of a veteran who passed that was going to be buried at a local veterans cemetery with no family in attendance. That’s just not the case. He has family of veterans&public at large. I sent a delegation as well from WCSO to show our gratitude #RIP pic.twitter.com/hDcgGtySVH — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) January 28, 2019

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said Walker had family; “veterans and the public at large.”

4. A US Air Force Flyover, Not an Everyday Occurrence, Was Part of Walker’s Sendoff

Flyover for Joseph walker pic.twitter.com/5ZJnSOc6K2 — irmgard price aka mama bear (@yoda76547) January 28, 2019

A full honors military funeral is free for all eligible veterans. It usually includes an honor guard detail, a presentation of the flag to family, and a gun salute followed by Taps.

Walker had that funeral and more. Speakers who did not know him. And a fly over. The latter performed for US Air force veterans but are not required by law and are usually performed according to military regulations, must be requested and there are specific eligibility criteria. It’s not clear of Walker fit that criteria but it did not matter. The U/S Air force showed up. People were moved.

“This IS the United States of America. This is what makes us great and United as a country. Salute to Joseph Walker. He is now resting in peace,” Pauline Morgan said on Twitter.

5. Jeb Bush’s Son, Navy Reserve Officer & Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush Began the Program For Texas Veterans Who Died Alone

Thanks for helping us spread the word, Jake. Since I started this program in 2015, my office has ensured that nearly 100 unaccompanied Texas Veterans were buried with full military honors. The support shown from the community has been astonishing. — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) January 28, 2019

George Prescott Bush, son of Jeb Bush, is an attorney, former U.S. Navy Reserve officer, and Commissioner of the Texas General Land Office. And, he created the program that ensured that veterans alone, said to be “unaccompanied,” receive the full military honors they are due by federal law. Since he began the program in 2015, Bush said, 100 veterans have been honored thusly.

Bush said, “…support shown from the community has been astonishing.”

Taps for Joseph walker Air Force veteran from Austin tx pic.twitter.com/9TJCtFiUeK — irmgard price aka mama bear (@yoda76547) January 28, 2019

“Rest in peace Joseph Walker! You served your country & deserve respect in your passing! GOD BLESS!”