Alan Moore: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alan Moore is an English writer who may be best known for his Watchmen series of graphic novels. The series, produced in the 1980s, sets out an alternative history in which the United States won the Vietnam War and Richard Nixon was never impeached. Watchmen, which was made into a movie in 2009, enjoys a cult following to this day, as do Alan Moore’s other works.

Evidently, that cult following includes the freshman congress member Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. Ocasio Cortez quoted Alan Moore during a Twitter spat on Friday. In response to a Politico article which reported that other Democrats have been trying to rein her in, Ocasio Cortez tweeted, “To quote Alan Moore: “None of you understand. I’m not locked up in here with YOU. You’re locked up in here with ME.”

Here’s what you need to know about Alan Moore:

1. Moore Grew Up in Poverty in Northampton, England

Moore was born and raised in an impoverished area of Northampton, England. His father was a brewer and his mother was a printer; his maternal grandmother, who lived with them, was devoutly religious and superstitious, and has been credited with helping to inspire Moore’s love of fantasy. Moore’s paternal grandfather was a skilled caricaturist who apparently hung out in pubs swapping his caricatures for pints of beer (Moore described him as a “ferocious alcoholic).

Moore was an excellent student in grade school but struggled in high school, rebelling against the structure of the classroom. As a teenager and young man, he began publishing poetry and essays in fanzines while working odd jobs, often doing menial labor, to make ends meet — he took a job skinning sheep, and another job cleaning toilets. Friends said that he had no patience for “social norms” and that he suffered in the working world.

2. His First Wife Left Him for a Woman

Moore married his first wife, Phyllis, in 1971, and they moved into an “estate,” or housing project, in Northampton. They soon had two daughters, Leah and Amber. By the time Amber was born, Moore was working on V for Vendetta and was starting to feel confident about his work. He was hired to work on American comics, including Swamp Thing, and eventually started working on his Watchmen series.

Alan and Phyllis lived “polyamorously” with another woman, according to the UK Independent. Eventually, Phyllis and the other woman left Alan and set up home together. Alan eventually met, and married, an American artist named Melinda Gebbie. They married in 2007.

3. Watchmen Has Been Called One of the 100 Best English Language Novels of the Modern Era

Time Magazine included Watchmen in a list of the 100 best English-language novels of the modern era. But Moore himself has mixed feelings about the series. He has turned down requests to license a prequel for the enormously popular series; he has also said that he doesn’t want to create a video game to go with the series.

4. Moore Says LSD Had a Tremendous Influence on His Art

Moore says that he used acid heavily in high school — he estimates that he took LSD 50 or 60 times in a single year, before being kicked out of school. He eventually gave up LSD, although he said that as recently as 2013 he was still using magic mushrooms.

Moore said that taking acid wasn’t always a positive experience for him — sometimes it made him paranoid, he admitted. He also acknowledged that drug taking can be immensely destructive for people who use it purely as an escape hatch from their unhappy lives. But he said that for him, the impact was mainly positive: “I would say that it had a tremendous impact on my life,” he told a reporter in 2013. “It made me realize that actually reality was a state of mind and that, as your mind could change, so could your reality. This was something that would have a big influence on my later thinking, and I also think I realized that my perceptions about art and writing and music when I was in those sort of states were wonderful.”

5. Moore Has His Own Line of Energy Drinks

In 2014, Moore announced plans to release a new line of energy drinks. The drinks, called Fuel Rods, were sold in long, thin, bright green cans. Around the same time, Moore also released a new video game called Escapism. The video game was reportedly slammed in the British press; many also found it odd that Moore, who was fiercely against any video game adaptation of Watchmen, agreed to have anything to do with writing his own video game.