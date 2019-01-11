Alayna Ortiz: Indiana Teen Killed in Griffith Shooting

Alayna Ortiz is an 18-year-old Indiana high school student who was killed in a shooting in Griffith, The Northwest Indiana Times reports.

Ortiz, who attended Portage High School, was killed Wednesday while sitting in a car at the Park West Apartment complex.

It is unclear how Ortiz was shot but police said an officer patrolling the complex heard a loud bang and then saw the red SUV Ortiz was sitting in speed away.

The SUV pulled into a strip mall parking lot where they drove up to two parked police cars.

Officers found Ortiz with a gunshot wound in the vehicle and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died.

None of the other passengers were injured and were released.

Ortiz’s father later told WGN that Ortiz and her friends had gone to the apartment complex to meet another friend. He said he believes Ortiz and her friends got caught in the middle of gunfire.

Police are still investigating. Investigators have identified two people they want to interview in connection to the shooting.

1. Alayna Ortiz Was Mysteriously Shot in a Car

A Griffith police officer patrolling the area near the Park West Apartments on Wednesday reported hearing a loud crash and rushed to investigate, The Northwest Indiana Times reported. The officer said he saw a red SUV that Ortiz had been sitting in speed away.

The SUV pulled into a strip mall parking lot where two squad cars were parked. The SUV drove up to the cops and told them that they had been shot at.

The officers realized that Ortiz had been shot and called an ambulance.

The other people in the car were questioned and released. No one else was injured.

2. Ortiz Died From Her Gunshot Wound

Ortiz was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary where she died from her gunshot wound.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

It was the first homicide in Griffith since 2014.

3. Ortiz’s Stepfather Believes She Got Caught in the Middle of Gunfire

Ortiz’s stepfather told WGN that Ortiz was by the apartment complex to drop off one of her friends.

Her stepfather told the news station that he believes Alayna and her friends were caught in the middle of gunfire.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

4. Teachers Say Ortiz Was ‘Incredibly Smart’ & ‘Outgoing’

“Anyone who knew Alayna knows that she was a very open, friendly person, and when she trusted you, she trusted you with everything,” Amanda Riffett, Alayna’s mother, told The Northwest Indiana Times. “And when she loved you, she loved you with everything in her heart.”

“Alayna was an incredibly smart, outgoing and beautiful young lady,” said Abagail Trzeciak, a social studies teacher Ortiz’s school. “She had a fiery personality and did everything with confidence. Alayna will be missed by everyone at Portage High School and Northwest Indiana.”

Portage Townships Schools said the district was mourning the teen’s death.

“A crisis team to include guidance counselors and school advisers will be available for our students who need to express their grief during this difficult loss,” communications director Melissa Deavers-Lowie said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to this student’s family and friends, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

5. Police Want to Interview 2 People in Connection to the Shooting

please retweet and donate if you can. Anything will help. Thank you I'm raising money for Alayna Ortiz’s Funeral Expenses. Click to Donate: https://t.co/rd0QuIIjO4 via @gofundme — Alexis🌺 (@alexis_baldner) January 10, 2019

Police have collected physical evidence, eyewitness accounts, and surveillance video footage of the incident and are continuing to investigate how Ortiz was killed.

Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin told The Northwest Indiana Times that there are as many as 25 investigators working the case.

WGN reported that police have identified two people they want to interview in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Griffith police at 219-924-7503, ext. 252. To remain anonymous, call 219-922-3085.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Ortiz’s family raise money for funeral expenses.

The page, created by Alexis Baldner, says:

Due to a tragic event, my family and I are making this go fund me to start raising money for my little sister. The night of January 9th 2019, Alayna Nicole Ortiz passed and left behind loving parents and seven other siblings at home. As any of you can imagine, this is very hard on my family and the least of our concerns should be finances. Our hearts are so heavy and we would be extremely grateful for any donations going towards Alayna. Anyone who knew Alayna knows that she was a very open, friendly person, and when she trusted you, she trusted you with everything, and when she loved you, she loved you with everything in her heart. Again, my family will appreciate every little donation. Thank you so much. Rest easy Alayna Nicole, we all love you to the moon and back.

