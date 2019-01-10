Amanda Riggan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amanda Riggan is a South Carolina FedEx driver who went viral after she made an extra stop on her route to pray with a woman whose husband had cancer.

Riggan, who is also the founder of “Hungry Heroes,” a non-profit that provides food for first responders and veterans, shared her story on Facebook.

Riggan said that she met a woman who, through tears, told her about her husband’s cancer while Riggan was on her route.

Riggan said she drove off but kept thinking about the woman. She decided to come back and rang the woman’s doorbell.

“She came out on the front porch and squeezed me so tight, this lady I’ve never met,” Riggan said, “and I prayed for her and her family — for her husband.”

“I pray every day for the Lord to use me,” Riggan said through tears in a Facebook video. “When you feel those tugs on your heartstrings, and you feel like you need to do this, stop and do it.”

1. Amanda Riggan Made An Extra Stop to Pray With a Grieving Woman

“Game changer. Please watch,” Riggan wrote on Facebook. Riggan posted a video describing her encounter with a woman she met while making her deliveries.

Riggan, a full-time FedEx driver, said she delivered two packages to the woman during the holiday season.

Riggan said she had a conversation with the woman who told her she was having a hard time because her husband had cancer.

Riggan said she drove off but could not stop thinking about the woman.

Riggan said she stopped what she was doing and returned to the woman’s home to pray with her.

2. Riggan Says She Came Back Because She Was Prompted by God

“I drove off, my heart’s pounding. I do probably 20 more stops, and I have to go back,” Riggan said in the Facebook video.

“I stopped what I was doing. I went back to that neighborhood. I rang her doorbell…and when she came down the stairs she had tears in eyes. When she saw it was me, she smiled,” she said.

“She came out on the front porch and squeezed me so tight, this lady I’ve never met,” Riggan added, “and I prayed for her and her family — for her husband.”

3. Riggan Urges Others to Listen to Their Instincts

“The point of this is a lot of people want the Lord to use them,” Riggan said. “And for me as an example, I pray every day for the Lord to use me. But when he’s trying to use you, or when you feel that call and that tug on your heartstrings, do you move your feet? Do you move?”

“Because I easily – I have 100 stops – I easily could have gone about the rest of my day just thinking about it,” she said. “So, when you feel those tugs on your heartstrings, and you feel like you need to do this, stop and do it.”

“When He’s giving you a chance, do it,” she added. “If not, you’re going to continue to think about it and think about it and regret it. So, be sure you know what you’re praying for when you’re praying.”

4. Riggan is The Founder of ‘Hungry Heroes’

Riggan is the founder of “Hungry Heroes,” a non-profit that serves barbeque to first responders and veterans.

“Thanks to the amazing support from the community and local businesses, Hungry Heroes has been able to serve over 600 heroes throughout York County and surrounding areas since it was founded in April 2018,” the website says. “Feeding 1st Responders one agency at a time – we serve those who serve and protect us as our way to show our appreciation to Police, Fire, EMS, and Military.”

The group says it has served police, firefighters, rescue workers, Army National Guardsmen, and EMS workers in York County and nearby counties.

5. Social Media Users Praise Riggan

Riggan’s video quickly went viral and had been viewed more than 15 million times as of January 10.

Fox News reporter Caleb Parke praised Riggan as “the definition of an everyday hero.”

Fox News reporter Caleb Parke praised Riggan as "the definition of an everyday hero."

"Thank you for moving your feet. You made my day and I know you made that lady's day. God bless you," tweeted actress Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who appears on "This is Us."

https://t.co/hMaOiXOnRk

"Thank you for moving your feet. You made my day and I know you made that lady's day. God bless you," tweeted actress Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who appears on "This is Us."

"@FedEx You need more employees like Ms. Riggan," another Twitter user wrote. "God bless her!"

"@FedEx You need more employees like Ms. Riggan," another Twitter user wrote. "God bless her!"

