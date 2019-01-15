Anabelle Lima-Taub: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anabelle Lima-Taub is a county commissioner in Hallendale Beach, Florida. She won a hard-fought race for the seat in 2016, in what some called the “nastiest” race in Broward County history. But Lima-Taub has been making headlines recently for her views on national politics. Earlier this month, Lima-Taub signed an online petition calling for congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to be removed from office. Lima-Taub shared the petition on her Facebook page, where she also wrote that Tlaib, a Palestinian-American, was a “Hamas-loving anti-Semite.”

Here’s what you need to know about Anabelle Lima-Taub:

1. Lima-Taub Wrote that Tlaib Might Try to ‘Become a Martyr and Blow up Capitol Hill’

Several online petitions have been circulating on social media, calling for Minnesota congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to be impeached. One petition, hosted on Change.org, had more than 223,000 signatures at the time of writing. A separate petition had over 110,000. Tlaib made waves when — shortly after being sworn in to Congress — she vowed to do everything she could to “impeach the motherf***er” — a reference to President Trump. Both petitions call for Tlaib to be impeached because of her “profanity” and lack of respect towards the president, although the Change.org petition also alleges that Tlaib may have ties to terrorist groups.

Anabelle Lima-Taub signed one of the petitions calling for Tlaib to be impeached. She then shared the petition on her Facebook page. That post has since been deleted, but according to multiple sources in the media, Lima-Taub wrote, “A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.” Tlaib is a Palestinian-American and one of only two Muslim women to ever be sworn in to Congress.

2. Lima-Taub Was Born in Israel & Grew Up in New York

Lima-Taub was born in Haifa, Israel, according to her official biography. She moved to the US as a child and was raised in New York. Lima-Taub worked as a paramedic for some time, and even volunteered in New Orleans helping victims of Hurricane Katrina. Later, she became a real estate broker and now works at Beachfront Realty in Aventura Florida.

Lima-Taub describes herself as a “passionate advocate and activist for animal rights.” She supports efforts to bring aid to cats and dogs in northern Israel; she also donates to charities that help people who are unable to provide food and medical care for their pets in southern Florida.

3. Lima-Taub Won Her Election to Commissioner by a Landslide, Vowing to Root Out Corruption in City Hall

Lima-Taub was elected to be commissionner in 2016. She won by a landslide, easily defeating the incumbent, a retired horse trader named Bill Julian, who was being investigated by the state for allegedly accepting favors from a developer. At the time, Lima-Taub said, “The residents of Hallandale Beach struck corruption with a fatal blow tonight. Hallandale Beach government will be restored to doing what it is supposed to — serving the residents.”

Taub vowed to root out corruption and to end “petty infighting” among politicians; she also said she would lower the tax rate each year through 2021 and promised to look for innovative new ways to reduce traffic gridlock.

4. Lima-Taub Describes Herself as a ‘Non-Conventional’ Politician Who Isn’t Politically Correct

Lima-Taub’s Facebook profile says that she prides herself on being a “non-conventional” politician. She writes, “I am proud to be a non-conventional politician. That means all comment made won’t be stained by politically correct (aka bogus) statements. I am devoted to make Hallandale Beach as safer place to work and live in for all!”

5. Lima-Taub’s Husband, Pablo Lima, Is the Former VP of Dade County’s Police Benevolent Association

Anabelle Lima-Taub married Pablo Lima in 2018. The couple married in February, according to their online wedding registration. That came just as Pablo was preparing to step down from his position as Vice President of the Dade County Police Benevolent Association. In January 2018, Lima lost his bid for re-election as vice president. He congratulated his successor and vowed that he would always be just a phone call away if anyone needed, or wanted, his advice.