Aranda Briones Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aranda Briones, 16, from Moreno Valley, California has been missing for more than a week. The FBI and human trafficking investigators are all involved in the search. Here’s what we know so far about what happened.

1. Briones Was Last Seen January 13 When She Was Dropped Off Near Moreno Valley Community Park

Aranda’s brother, Daniel Briones, told ABC 7 that his sister was last seen near Moreno Valley Community Park on Sunday, January 13. She was dropped off to spend time with friends. The park is near Frederick and Cottonwood.

The Moreno Valley Police Department said that investigators had searched footage from the citywide camera system and followed up on numerous leads.

Her legal guardian and grandfather, Carl Horstkotte, told ABC 7, “It’s been a living hell” since she disappeared.

2. A Friend Who Dropped Her Off Said She Was Seen Getting Into a Gray, Four-Door Sedan

A friend who dropped Briones off said that she got into a gray, four-door car, KCAL 9 reported. Her family doesn’t know who was driving the car. “After that, her phone was off,” said her uncle Matthew Horstkotte.

3. Snapchat Indicated Showed She Was in a Different Location, But Her Location Was Turned Off When a Friend Asked Her Why She Was There

Her cell phone may have indicated that she was in Rubidoux the night of January 13, her uncle Matthew Horstkotte also told ABC 7. A missing persons post about Briones indicated she might have been seen at a 99 cent store that night, but it’s not clear if this has been confirmed.

The mother of one of Aranda’s friends said on Facebook that Aranda’s Snapchat stopped tracking her, and it was very out of character for Aranda to not communicate with her friends. “They are in contact constantly,” she said on Facebook. “This is totally out of character.” KCAL 9 reported that one of her friends saw on Snapchat that she was in the Riverdale area. When her friend asked her why she was in Riverdale, the location was turned off.

Briones also has three Instagram accounts. Two are private, and she hasn’t made any posts to the public one, which is dedicated to makeup, since she disappeared. A fourth account she once listed as hers is now taken down.

4. She Was About To Get a Promotion at Work

Briones worked at Moreno Valley Mall, where she was about to be promoted to a leadership role, Horstkotte told KCAL 9. “She cares about everyone and there’s like a hole in my heart ’cause she’s missing,” he said.

5. She’s 5’4″, Has Brown Hair, Hazel/Green Eyes, & a Nose Piercing

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? 16-year-old Aranda Briones has been missing for over a week after disappearing from a Moreno Valley park https://t.co/d9IldrFogD pic.twitter.com/vaisUnftst — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) January 22, 2019

She’s 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds. Briones has brown hair, hazel/green eyes, and a “unique mark” on her chin, ABC 7 reported. She has a nose piercing and was wearing a white and blue jacket, dark jeans, and a dark shirt when she was last seen.

If you have any information, please call David Drexler at the Moreno Valley Police Department at 951-486-6700 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department after hours dispatch at 951-247-8700. You can also call an anonymous tip line at 951-247-8700.

This is a developing story.