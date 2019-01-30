Arka Oroojian Accused of Punching 2 Women on LA Street

Arka Oroojian, who also goes by Arka Virtue, has handed himself in to the LAPD after a viral video showing him allegedly punching two women outside of a hotdog stand went viral. The LAPD said in a statement that the incident occurred on January 26 in the area of 6th Street and Spring in the city. That press release referred to the suspect as “brutally punching two women.”

Oroojian’s Bail Has Been Set at $90,000

A subsequent statement from the LAPD said that Oroojian turned himself into to LAPD Central Station on January 29. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $90,000. The two victims reported the assault to police on January 27. Online records show that Oroojian is 30 years old. The LAPD’s version of the video was viewed close to 1.2 million times.

The Father of One of His Victims Said His Daughter Was Standing Up for the Hot Dog Vendor

The viral clip begins in the midst of the melee, showing the man swinging his fists. After two women are on the ground, the burly man runs from the scene. Police said the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Detective Meghan Aguilar told ABC Los Angeles that the man had been arguing with a hot dog vendor. Aguilar says one of the women told him something to the effect of “Hey, order your hot dog so we can get our food.” The suspect then began punching, knocking one woman unconscious, Aguilar said.

When asked about the fact none of the bystanders tried to help the women, Aguilar said, “People shouldn’t always necessarily jump into situations where they then put themselves in peril, or in the way of harm, but we would ask that you at least call the police. We can’t do our jobs if we don’t know what’s happening and we aren’t called to the area.”

CBS Los Angeles reports that the dad of one of the victims, posted the video on Facebook. He said his daughter and his friend had been standing up for the vendor.

Arka Oroojian Released a Music Video in 2015 for a Song Titled ‘Money Then the Power’

In 2015, Oroojian released a music video for a rap song titled, “Money Then the Power.” The clip was directed by Will Da Rosa. On his now-deleted LinkedIn page, Oroojian describes himself as being a writer and being involved in private security. Oroojian says on his Facebook About section, “A writer and a research scholar of Eastern philosophy.” Also on that page, Arka says he is from Los Angeles, authorities said after Oroojian’s arrest that he lived in Sylmar, which is located in the San Fernando Valley.

