Ashley Horning: Former Stripper Accused of Murder in Domestic Dispute

Ashley Horning in the custody of the Spokane police, following a deadly shooting in Washington state and short manhunt. The Spokane Police Department has said that Horning, 25, is the suspect in a homicide that occurred at 2100 East Cataldo Avenue in the city on January 24. The statement from police says that Horning was “armed and dangerous.” She was described as being 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds.

KREM reports that Horning was forbidden from being at the home where the shooting took place. The station also says that authorities are under the impression the shooting is the result of a domestic dispute. Police have said that Horning and the victim know each other. As a result of the search, schools in the area have been placed on lockdown.

Horning Has Been Involved in a Custody Dispute

In December 2018, Horning uploaded a video to YouTube that detailed her struggles with the fathers of her two children. Horning says that one of those men was physically abusive to her and her mother. That abuse, Horning says, sent the pair to the hospital. That YouTube channel sees Horning go under the moniker, Spokane Gypsy. A gift registry page for Horning says that she was due to give birth on May 4.

On a fundraising page for her case, Horning explains that she was losing custody of both of her children. Horning says, “I am a great mother who has been put in very awful situations that I don’t know how to get out of.” Horning refers to her children’s fathers as “neglectful very toxic men.” Horning adds that after the birth of her second child, she was treated for post-partum depression but says that she no longer needs to take medication.

In posting on that page, Horning’s mother said that President Donald Trump was in part to blame for her daughter’s situation. Michelle Horning wrote, “Trump is emboldening the abusers. They are all coming out of the woodwork. This is our president?”

Horning Formerly Worked a Deja Vu Showgirls in Spokane

Another video on that page show Horning working at a strip club. According to Horning’s Facebook page, she formerly danced at Deja Vu Showgirls in Spokane. Horning also says that she formerly worked as a sales associate in a Victoria Secret in Bellevue. Since October 2017, Horning refers to herself as a stay-at-home mother. In her About section, Horning says that she is interested in men and women. When asked about her religious beliefs, Horning says she practices Feminist Witchcraft. Also on that page, Horning says that she became engaged in 2018.

Horning’s last visible Facebook post read, “So I’m not getting on Facebook for a while while this case gets rolling.. if you want to contact me and don’t have my number, ask my mom.” As the search for Horning went on, her friends began posting underneath that post, imploring her to turn herself in.

Horning Formerly Lived in Australia

Horning maintains a website where she advertises her career asa make up artist and vlogger. In her bio, Horning says that she has lived in Brisbane, Australia, Los Angeles and Seattle. Horning writes on that page that she is “obsessed with all things beauty” and that she is “settled with [her] family in Spokane, WA.”

Horning says on her Facebook page that she attended Riverside High School in Chattaroy, Washington, and Spokane Community College.

