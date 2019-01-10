Ashley Keister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ashley Keister is a Pennsylvania woman charged with breaking into a police station and assaulting multiple officers after she was asked to stop harassing an officer she apparently wanted to date, WNEP reports.

Video shows Keister smash the glass of the West Wyoming Borough Building with a large cigarette butt holder.

Police said Keister was there to see a specific officer she had been harassing for months.

Police said Keister rummaged through filing cabinets in the office and later tried to punch several officers when they tried to arrest her.

Keister was charged with assault, harassment, and criminal mischief and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Ashley Keister Was Harassing an Officer for Months

Keister, a 27-year-old resident of Nanticoke, had been harassing an unnamed officer at the West Wyoming Police Department since May of 2018, police told WNEP.

Last week, police said Keister began to send the officer drawings.

She also began to call 911 and asking to speak with the officer.

2. Keister Was Made to Vow to Stop Making Sexual Advances Toward Cop, Authorities Say

Police told WNEP that Keister broke into the police station because she was there to see the officer she had been harassing.

Police said that hours earlier they made her agree to stop “bothering the officer with sexual advances,” the news station reported.

“I made her sign a piece of paper saying that she wouldn’t contact a specific officer like she’s been, sending him upwards of 20 plus messages a day,” West Wyoming Police Chief Curt Nocera told WNEP.

3. Video Shows Keister Smash Glass & Break Into Police Station Hours Later

Just hours after signing the document agreeing to stop harassing the officer, Keister called 911 and informed the dispatchers that she was heading to the West Wyoming Borough Building to look for the officer.

A surveillance video shows Keister smash the glass of the building with a large cigarette butt receptacle.

“She then entered the building, rummaged through the filing cabinets out in the borough building, tried to gain entry again by trying to kick the door in from the borough side into the police department,” Nocera said.

4. Police Say Keister Tried to Assault Officers

Police said that when officers tried to arrest her, she began to swing at them.

It took two officers to take her into custody, police told WNEP.

“We definitely have to beef up security. Look around at all our municipal buildings, fire, EMS, and police to make sure that people like this can’t break in and get to first responders,” Nocera said.

5. Keister Was Charged With Assault & Harassment

After the officer arrested her last year, he said she began sending him sexually harassing messages on social media and would call 911 just to talk to him. https://t.co/p4dTeyLsKW — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 10, 2019

Keister was arrested by the very officer she had been harassing.

She has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, harassment, burglary, vandalism, and criminal mischief.

Keister is being held at the Luzerne County jail on $50,000 bail.

