PHOTO: Barron Trump Seems to Make Rare Appearance on Melania’s Instagram

Melania Trump took a moment to wish everyone a happy new year, posting a message on her Instagram account and sharing a rare, candid selfie. The picture shows the first lady and also shows the top of a boy’s head — a boy who many believe is her son, Barron.

This is one of the first photos of Barron to hit social media in quite some time; his parents try to shield him from the media as much as possible, despite the fact that he is the first son.

In the black and white photo, Melania is in full makeup, flashing a huge smile to the camera. The shot makes use of the “2019” social media filter, and the numbers appeared on her head and of the head of the other person in the picture (again, presumed to be Barron). All that can be seen is the child’s eye and the very top of his head.

You can check out the photo below.

Barron Trump has not been featured in any photos on his mom’s Instagram account in several months. The last time the 12-year-old was spotted in public was after Thanksgiving Day when he returned to Washington, D.C., with his family, after celebrating the holiday. He was photographed arriving at Joint Base Andrews, not too far from the White House.

Barron Trump has been living in the White House with his parents, but he stays focused on his schooling, for the most part. He has been attending St. Andrew’s in Potomac, Maryland, for nearly two years now.

“We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew’s,” Melania Trump said in a statement after choosing the school for her only son.

The college preparatory school has an excellent success rate when it comes to its graduates attending college; the school’s website boasts that 100 percent of students that graduate go on to college.

READ NEXT: Where Does Barron Trump Go to School?