Benjamin Eitan Ackerman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Benjamin Eitan Ackerman is accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of items from celebrity homes in the Hollywood Hills area over a period of several months. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Ackerman in September of 2018 but waited until January 2, 2019, to reveal the suspect’s name.

Detectives said Ackerman would show up at open houses, posing as either an interested buyer or real estate agent, and return later to steal high-value items. People whose homes were burglarized included singers Usher, Jason Derulo, and Adam Lambert.

Ackerman was arrested after police said they recovered more than 2,000 stolen items from a storage locker belonging to Ackerman.

1. Police First Identified Ackerman as a Person of Interest in One Burglary, Which Resulted in a Search Warrant; Police Recovered More Than 2,000 Items at Ackerman’s Home & in a Storage Locker

The Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating multiple break-ins throughout 2017 and 2018. The homes of several celebrities were targeted. For example, Usher’s home near the Sunset Strip was burglarized in April of 2018. Thieves stole cash and jewelry valued at more than $800,000. Other celebrities targeted include Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, and Dorit Lemel.

During a news conference on January 2, 2019, officers revealed that during the initial investigation, Benjamin Eitan Ackerman was named as a person of interest in one of the burglaries. They did not specify which one.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Ackerman’s home and at a storage unit he kept. They found more than 2,000 high-value items, including artwork, clothing, purses, jewelry and fine wine. Police did not give an exact estimate of how much all of the items were worth, but said the items were worth “multiple millions of dollars.”

According to inmate records, Ackerman was arrested September 20, 2018. Bail was set at $1 million.

2. Police: Ackerman Targeted Homes That Were For Sale & Posed as Either a Buyer or a Real Estate Broker

Ackerman set his sights on homes that were for sale, Los Angeles Police said. Detective Jared Timmons is the lead investigator on the case. He explained that Ackerman would canvass the homes first before returning later to grab the items he wanted.

Detective Timmons said Ackerman knew how to fit in easily at open houses. Investigators believe Ackerman would pose as either an interested buyer or as a real estate agent looking to show the property. Timmons described Ackerman as “sophisticated” and “slick” and that he would be “dressed to the nines” when he toured homes. Timmons said no one questioned whether Ackerman was supposed to be there or checked out his supposed credentials.

During the news conference on January 2, Detective Timmons urged anyone who thinks they saw Ackerman at an open house to come forward.

3. Ackerman Allegedly Tampered With Surveillance Video at the Burglarized Homes & Police Are Still Working to Determine if He Was Working With a Team

Detective Timmons added during the news conference that Benjamin Eitan Ackerman appears to have been “fluent with computers and technology.” The targeted homes had surveillance cameras but investigators said the footage was damaged in some cases.

In some instances, the cameras were ripped out. In other cases, the footage simply went black during the time of the burglaries. Timmons said the department is “still looking into” what would have caused the footage to go dark.

Police said they are operating under the assumption that Ackerman had a crew of people helping him, based on the number of stolen items recovered. They are working to identify those accomplices.

In early October, Los Angeles police arrested another group of people accused of stealing from celebrity homes in the area. Detective Timmons said there does not appear to be a connection between that group and Ackerman, but they are investigating to see if any possible connection exists.

As of January 2, the District Attorney’s office had not yet filed charges against Ackerman. Police explained that charges would be filed once detectives had finished going through all of the recovered items and completed the investigation.

4. Police: Benjamin Ackerman Has a Prior Criminal Record & Reportedly Burglarized the Home of a Family Friend

Benjamin Eitan Ackerman is 32 years old. (His birthday is April 24, 1986). Police said he is from the Los Angeles area.

Detective Timmons added that Ackerman has “connections” to the New York area, but did not expand on that. He also said Ackerman has a prior criminal record, but again, did not go into detail about past crimes. An online search of records shows an arrest that occurred in December of 2013 in Los Angeles County on a misdemeanor charge. Ackerman’s name does not come up in a search of federal records.

During the news conference on January 2, Detective Timmons explained that Ackerman appears to have targeted any high-value target he could. Apparently, one of the burglary victims was identified as a family friend of Ackerman’s.

5. Los Angeles Police Have Identified at Least 13 Victims & Launched a Website to Help Connect People With Their Stolen Property

Los Angeles police said that after executing the search warrant at Benjamin Eitan Ackerman’s home, they were able to identify 13 victims. They believe there are potentially many more victims and are encouraging the public to come forward with information.

Police also started a website listing the recovered items that have not yet been returned to the rightful owners. The website is HollywoodBurglary.SmugMug.com.