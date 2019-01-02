Blake Nordstrom Cause of Death: How Did the Store’s Co-President Die?

Blake Nordstrom, co-president of popular department store that shares his family name, has died. Nordstrom was diagnosed with Lymphoma just one month ago. He had been undergoing treatments in Seattle, Washington, but succumbed to the disease on January 2. He was just 58 years old. He is survived by his wife, Molly, daughter, Alex, son, Andy, father, Bruce, and mother, Jeannie.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Blake Nordstrom. Blake died in Seattle early this morning, January 2, 2019, at the age of 58. Executive leadership of Nordstrom will continue under company co-presidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom. We appreciate your respect for the privacy of the family during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for the department store said in a statement to Women’s Wear Daily.

What Is Lymphoma?

According to WebMD, “Lymphoma is cancer that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system, called lymphocytes. These cells are in the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, bone marrow, and other parts of the body. When you have lymphoma, lymphocytes change and grow out of control.”

Nordstom Called His Cancer ‘Treatable’ & Was Undergoing Chemotherapy

Treatment for patients diagnosed with lymphoma can vary, but usually, chemotherapy is used to help fight cancer cells. When Nordstrom shared the news of his diagnosis, he described his cancer as “treatable,” and said that he would be undergoing chemotherapy.

“I will undergo chemotherapy over the next few months in Seattle and will reduce my scheduled travel during this time. As I focus on my health and knowing some days will be better than others, I’m told I can otherwise continue to work throughout this process as normal…Cancer is all too common, and I know many of you have dealt with it yourselves or know someone who has. I have a good team of doctors and value the support of my family and friends. Both personally and professionally, I am confident in the path forward,” he said last month.