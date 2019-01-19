BLEXIT Rally: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The very first BLEXIT rally is happening on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Candace Owens announced the event in December after hearing that a Women’s March rally in Eureka, California had been canceled out of concern that the participants were “overwhelmingly white.” Here’s everything you need to know about the BLEXIT rally.

1. Owens First Announced the Rally After News that the Women’s March Events Were Experiencing Division

In celebration of the White Woman's March crashing and burning— we'd like to formally announce the first 2019 #BLEXIT rally. We'll see you in Los Angeles on January 20th! Sign up using the below link! @TheOfficerTatum @DavidJHarrisJr @marklutchman https://t.co/kk6uQy53q3 pic.twitter.com/W4HVBacmYs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 30, 2018

Candace Owens first announced the BLEXIT rally on December 30, in response to news that the Women’s Marches were experiencing division and concerns about anti-Semitism and racism. The Women’s March in Eureka, California was canceled due to concerns that it was overwhelmingly white, Fox News reported. The organizers announced the decision in a news release. They said participants were “overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community.” Later, others in Eureka decided to un-cancel the march, KHSU reported. The revised march took place on January 19, but Tia Oros Peters, executive director for the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, voiced concern that this was now a march of convenience rather than action.

When Owens announced the rally she wrote, “In celebration of the White Woman’s March crashing and burning — we’d like to formally announce the first 2019 #BLEXIT rally. We’ll see you in Los Angeles on January 20th!”

2. The BLEXIT Rally is a Conservative Conference in Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre

The BLEXIT rally and conference is a conservative rally taking place in Los Angeles, California at the Globe Theatre at 740 S. Broadway. The event is free to attend and will last from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and doors will open at 2 p.m. The Eventbrite page for the rally describes the event’s mission this way:

It’s time for the black and Hispanic communities to come together and fully realize our potential, our purpose and our imminent role in protecting American values. No longer should our hardworking American Latinos allow the media to conflate them with the caravans of illegals who lack respect for due process and law by demanding what they haven’t earned. No longer should the scores of LEGAL immigrants who have waited to earn their citizenship, be continually insulted by leftist open-border demands. The black community will no longer be patronized; there is no virtue in victimhood and we should no longer buy into the myth that we are somehow separate from the American Dream. It is time for a B L E X I T. A Black AND Latino exit from the liberal ideology which has poisoned our respective communities. On January 20th, let’s come together to discuss politics, the media’s role in brainwashing us against our own interests, PLUS how we can fully engage in spreading conservative principles into our communities.

The event is expected to include speakers and a question-and-answer segment.

3. Ann Coulter Will Be Speaking at the Event

Nobody has insisted on a wall at the border more than the legendary @AnnCoulter. I’m SUPER excited to announce that she will be speaking at tomorrow’s #BLEXIT rally in Los Angeles!! See you all there!! #BuildTheWall https://t.co/Ri8URlVoz8 pic.twitter.com/PFTk7dm4VR — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 19, 2019

Owens announced the day before the rally that Ann Coulter would be one of the speakers at the event.

Other speakers include Candace Owens, Brandon Tatum, David Harris Jr., Rob Smith Jr., Major Williams, and more.

Omg. Talk about excited to be apart of the 1st @BLEXIT rally in LA. What's even more exciting is that I will be speaking and interacting with so many great people who want more, who deserves more. #blexit https://t.co/A4kNW5Xd2d — Major Williams (@majorformayor) January 16, 2019

Brandon Tatum is a former Tucson police officer and is now a motivational speaker.

David Harris Jr. is the author of the book “Why I Couldn’t Stay Silent.”

Rob Smith will be speaking on a topic called, “Has the LGBT movement been hijacked?”

My talk for the #BLEXIT rally: “Has The LGBT Movement Been Hijacked?” The LGBT movement has been taken over by a far-left agenda that seeks to destroy anyone who doesn’t toe the leftist line or dares to ask questions.https://t.co/rGOimWoo3C pic.twitter.com/MngfxTy9r9 — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) January 18, 2019

Larry Elder will be speaking about “what’s really harming black America,” Owens said.

Super excited to announce that @larryelder will be opening the first ever #BLEXIT rally with me on January 20th in LA! He will be discussing what’s really harming black America. Spoiler Alert: It’s not “police brutality” See you January 20th at the Globe Theatre is LA!! pic.twitter.com/hfVTLM0iB8 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 15, 2019

4. Candace Owens First Launched BLEXIT in October & Controversy Involving Kanye West Quickly Followed. Owens Later Apologized for the Confusion.

The entire BLEXIT concept is still fairly new. Owens launched Blexit (a call for black Americans to exit the Democratic platform) in October. But the announcement wasn’t without its controversy. Sources claimed that Owens had credited Kanye West with the design of the BLEXIT merchandise, Forbes reported, and West denied that he had any involvement. He then denounced the entire BLEXIT campaign.

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Owens shared a post on her blog apologizing for the confusion. She wrote, in part:

#BLEXIT was always about teaching those people to fly. If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him… I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT. This is a lie that seems to have made its way around the world; a lie I would like to again correct for the record. Kanye was completely right to feel used in that regard and as I have done personally, I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.”

5. Owens Said that Additional BLEXIT Events Will Be Planned

Owens talked to Breitbart about the BLEXIT rally and said that this is just the first of many events. “We have more scheduled events which we will be announcing soon in Dallas, Texas — Memphis Tennessee, Fort Lauderdale, and of course — Chicago. I suggest Democrats pay attention, because we are done being used as their voter mules… Our plan is to move the minority vote 20 points by 2020. It can be done and the Left knows that— which is why they have rushed to smear virtually every major black conservative thought-leader upon the political stage.”

Here are some tweets about the BLEXIT rally that are being shared so far:

