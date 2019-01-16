Breanna Hernandez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A married Nevada high school teacher was charged with bringing a student to her home, kissing him, and exchanging lewd messages, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Breanna Hernandez, a 27-year-old teacher at Basic High School in Henderson, was charged with kidnapping, lewdness with a minor, and luring a minor with a computer for a sexual act.

The student, believed to be between 14 and 15, began to exchange messages with Hernandez in September, police say. On Halloween, he walked to the teacher’s house where they kissed.

Hernandez brought the student to her home for another visit three days later where police say they kissed on the patio before her husband came home.

On Tuesday, Hernandez’s bail was set at $5,000 and she was barred from contacting the boy or his family.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Breanna Hernandez ‘Hung Out’ With Student After Exchanging Messages

The unidentified student is around 14 or 15 according to the Las-Vegas Review Journal.

The student told police that he began to exchange messages with Hernandez on an unidentified messaging app in September, KTNV reports.

The student told police that he began to “hang out” with Hernandez in October and would go with her to the Silver Bowl to walk her dog.

The student said that the teacher picked him up from his house or down the street from his house without his parents’ knowledge.

2. Police Say The Boy Went to Hernandez’s House on Halloween

The student told police that he walked to Hernandez’s house on Halloween.

The boy said the two kissed on her patio that day before her husband came home, according to police.

He left or was driven home but came back a few days later.

3. Police Say Hernandez Kissed Student Second Time

The student told police that Hernandez picked him up and drove him to her house on November 3.

“I went through the back door again, we sat down on the couch, she started to look for something to watch, she laid on my lap, we watched TV and kissed,” the student told police.

The boy said that the two kissed and he touched her butt but nothing else happened.

4. Police Discovered Hernandez’s Messages on Another Student’s Phone

#UPDATE Breanna Hernandez, teacher accused of kidnapping & lewdness, described as a good woman, devoted wife reports @News3LV @AntonioNews3LV. pic.twitter.com/Ip3nhYLT7i — Marie Mortera (@MarieNews3LV) January 16, 2019

On November 7, police say another student reported finding messages between Hernandez and the boy on her phone. Police say the boy used the girl’s phone to log into the app but did not log out.

“The messages led her to believe there was a relationship between the two of them,” the police report said.

One message on November 3 suggested that the two had kissed.

Police say they interviewed the boy on November 7. The student told police that he and Hernandez had discussed ending their relationship.

“We both knew that we have to, but I didn’t really want to, and she said she didn’t really want to, but we knew we had to,” the student told police.

5. Hernandez Was Charged With Kidnapping, Lewd Acts

The Clark County School District Police Department has arrested a teacher for inappropriate behavior with a minor. 27-year-old Breanna Hernandez is facing two counts of kidnapping, two counts of lewdness with a minor, and two counts of luring a minor. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/vd2FoYQbwL — Kelsey Thomas (@KelseyNews3LV) January 15, 2019

Hernandez was taken out of the classroom in November. She had worked at the school since 2015.

She has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of lewdness with a minor, and two counts of luring a minor for a sex act.

Her bail was set at $5,000 Tuesday. She was being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

She was also barred from contacting the boy or his family.

