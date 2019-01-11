Cascade Middle School Shooting: 1 Suspect Shot

No students or staff were hurt after shots were fired at Cascade Middle School in West Eugene, Oregon, on the morning of January 11. A post on the school’s website reads, “Cascade Middle School remains in lockdown. ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE AND UNHARMED. We will be releasing students to parents/guardians earlier than their normal release time. The time and location for parents to pick up their children will be shared as soon as possible. At the request of Eugene Police, do not call or come to the school.” The school is located around 110 miles south of Portland.

Speaking to the media, Lt. Jennifer Bills of the Eugene Police said, “No students have been injured. There was a shooting inside the building. I can’t give you more details at this time. The Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team will be coming to take over this investigation,” according to KVAL. Lt. Bills later said, “We got a report of a dispute here at the school. Officers arrived and were dealing with a suspect.”

A suspect has been shot, there is no word on that suspect’s condition. The person who was shot was not a member of the school faculty. The involvement of the IDTT indicates that deadly force was used in the shooting.

Pictures from social media show a heavy police response at the school.

Speaking KEZI, Kevin Ropchan, whose wife, Mandy, works in the cafeteria of the school, said that his wife had texted him at 11 a.m. to say there was gunman inside the building. Willamette High School, which is nearby, has been placed on lockdown in the wake of the shooting.

The school’s principal is Natalie Oliver. The school has 339 students enrolled and teaches grades 6 thru 8. The school is in the Bethel School District.

