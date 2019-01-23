Casey Hathaway Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Three-year-old Casey Hathaway is missing in Craven County, North Carolina. He disappeared from his grandmother’s backyard and hasn’t been seen in more than 24 hours. So many people have volunteered to help search for him that authorities had to turn some volunteers away on Wednesday. Here is what we know so far about Hathaway.

1. His Grandmother Realized He Was Missing When Casey Wasn’t with The Other Children After They All Played in the Backyard

Three-year-old Casey Hathaway was playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard when he went missing. His grandmother realized he was gone when the two other children came inside the home and Casey wasn’t with them, ABC 12 reported.

His grandmother and others searched for Hathaway about 45 minutes and then called 911 for help. He was reported missing around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

2. He May Have Wandered Into the Woods

Some believe that Hathaway wandered into the woods, The Fayetteville Observer reported. Some reports indicate that Hathaway may have been playing in the woods with the two other children, when the two children left to go inside and he stayed behind. He disappeared at 200 Toler Road on the border of Craven and Pamlico counties. The map above shows the approximate area where he was last seen. The area is heavily wooded and there are pools of water in the region. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said some of the sinkholes come up to the height of his mid-thigh. Divers are also assessing the ponds near the homes.

3. Hathaway Was Not Dressed in Winter Clothes

Hathaway is 2’4″ and weighs 25 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a blue coat and dark pants when he was last seen in the Ernul area of Craven County. He was wearing light clothes, not winter clothes, Hughes said. This is a concern because the temperatures are expected to drop to 30 degrees tonight.

4. So Many Volunteers Showed Up To Help Wednesday Morning that Some Had To Be Turned Away

So many people showed up to help search for Hathaway on Wednesday morning that authorities had to turn some of them away, ABC 12 reported. On Tuesday night, at least 100 people showed up to help with the search. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said, “We are doing everything we can to find this child, utilizing all resources at our disposal and once again, we want these folks in the Cayton Community and Ernul Community to certainly keep an ear out.”

5. Residents in the Area Are Asked To Search Their Property, Storage Sheds, & Vehicles

Searchers combing along Aurora Road in @cravencountync as they search for missing 3-year old Casey Hathaway @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/kG26sO2mRb — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) January 23, 2019

The Highway Patrol provided a helicopter with Forward-looking infrared to find heat sources, and dogs have also been brought in to help with the search, The Fayetteville Observer noted. Drones are also being used today.

Law enforcement have investigated every lead and tip, but so far nothing has revealed Hathaway’s location. Deputies are asking people in the area to search storage sheds, vehicles, and their property, WSPA reported.

Hughes said that deputies haven’t ruled out any possibilities in Hathaway’s disapperance, including abduction or kidnapping, ABC 11 reported. But the FBI said they have no reason to believe that Hathaway isn’t simply lost.

Ernul, in eastern North Carolina, is about 15 miles north of New Bern.

If you have any information, call 252-633-0498 or 919-662-4500.