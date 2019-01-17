Chuck Schumer Backs Cardi B’s Trump Rant, Internet Goes Wild

Cardi B has a new friend in U.S. Senator, Chuck Schumer.

Kinda!

Yesterday, Cardi B went on a rant on Instagram, bashing U.S. President Donald Trump for the U.S. government shut down and the border wall in Mexico.

“You promised these f—ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall,” she said.

“But you know that was impossible. “But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”

Shumer, like Cardi B is a native New Yorker, but he is from the boroguh of Brooklyn.

His family is of Jewish ethnicity. Schumer’s father ran an exterminating business and his mother was a homemaker.

Senator Schumer weighed in at 9:49 PM ET Wednesday night stating:

“Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?”

Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 17, 2019

Schumer’s tweet was retweeted close to 13,000 times by 12 AM ET Thursday morning.

There were some pretty witty responses in the comments thread:

The fact that y’all haven’t retweeted the Cardi video is why Trump got elected. /s — diane alston (@dianelyssa) January 17, 2019

Does this mean you guys have landed on who will give the SOTU rebuttal? (If it actually happens) — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) January 17, 2019

OMG, this is hysterical! Here's Chris Murphy and Brian Schatz in 40 years. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MCq9UUNqBf — LissaMarie630 🔥✌💖 (@LissaMarie630) January 17, 2019

OMG, this entire thread is amazing! Nice job, Cardi B! — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 17, 2019

Born to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father, Cardi B’s was born in the Bronx, NY and has also lived in the neighboring Manhattan neighborhoods of Washington Heights and Harlem.

Having lived in those heavily Hispanic populated neighborhoods in NYC, while also being of Hispanic ethnicity, gives her perspective. “Even if motherf—ers build the wall, that’s still not going to f—ing prevent people coming into this country,” she said.

“Trump is like a clout chaser.” “He’s like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that.”

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, Cardi B first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media; coupled with her “no filter attitude” and became an Internet celebrity through Instagram.

From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York. In February 2017, she signed her first major label record deal with Atlantic Records.

Her debut single for Atlantic, titled “Bodak Yellow”, reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the second-ever female rapper to do so with a solo output, following Lauryn Hill in 1998. The single was included on her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy (2018).

President Trump’s border wall proposal, a key campaign promise, is at the center of the 26-day partial government shutdown.

“He loves to interrupt the peace,” said Cardi B.

“Trump wants to be cool with basketball teams, football teams and black people. He want to be cool with them. He wants validation from what’s popping right now.”

Added Cardi B:

“He’s like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that.”