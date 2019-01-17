Chuck Schumer Backs Cardi B’s Trump Rant, Internet Goes Wild

Cardi B has a new friend in U.S. Senator, Chuck Schumer.
Kinda!
Yesterday, Cardi B went on a rant on Instagram, bashing U.S. President Donald Trump for the U.S. government shut down and the border wall in Mexico.
“You promised these f—ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall,” she said.
“But you know that was impossible. “But they voted for you and you promised them this shit so now you have to do it.”
Shumer, like Cardi B is a native New Yorker, but he is from the boroguh of Brooklyn.
His family is of Jewish ethnicity. Schumer’s father ran an exterminating business and his mother was a homemaker.
Senator Schumer weighed in at 9:49 PM ET Wednesday night stating:
“Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?”
Schumer’s tweet was retweeted close to 13,000 times by 12 AM ET Thursday morning.
There were some pretty witty responses in the comments thread:
Born to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father, Cardi B’s was born in the Bronx, NY and has also lived in the neighboring Manhattan neighborhoods of Washington Heights and Harlem.
From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York. In February 2017, she signed her first major label record deal with Atlantic Records.
Her debut single for Atlantic, titled “Bodak Yellow”, reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the second-ever female rapper to do so with a solo output, following Lauryn Hill in 1998. The single was included on her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy (2018).
“He loves to interrupt the peace,” said Cardi B.
Added Cardi B:
“He’s like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that.”