Codey Herrmann: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Codey Herrmann AKA Kody Wrex has been identified as the man who was arrested in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Israeli student Aiia Masaarwe at midnight on Tuesday.

Herrmann, a self described rapper who went by MC Codez, was arrested on Friday, according to 9 News Australia, a CNN affiliate. He also goes by Kody Wrez and Codey Kulla Kulla. His arrest comes three days after Masaarwe’s body was found in the shrubs near a mall in a suburb near Melbourne, where she was studying as an exchange student.

Here’s what you need to know about Herrmann:

1. Herrmann Was Arrested in Greensborough on Friday Morning

Victoria police arrested Wrex early Friday morning, Australian time, in Bundoora, a suburb of Melbourne. Per The Guardian, Herrmann was arrested via a joint operation by police and detectives.

According to CNN affiliate 9 News Australia, police had recovered a hat with the number “1986” and a grey T-shirt near the crime scene, which they believed belonged to the killer.

A former schoolmate of Herrmann told Stuff, a New Zealand publication, that Herrmann had grown up in foster care along with his sister. The schoolmate said, “He was a good kid growing up. As high school started he became a little bit depressed, a bit troubled and a bit into the drugs. Most of his depression was because of his family stuff, he didn’t have much family around at all. Just his sister, they were very close.”

The schoolmate added, “I know he has gone missing a few times and he had trouble with family stuff. He hung around Greensborough skate park and had a lot of friends in Greensborough.”

Another schoolmate, Tim Kefa, said to Stuff, “Everybody I have spoken to is in shock.”

2. According to Herrmann’s ‘Kody Wrex’ Facebook, He Attended Bundoora Secondary College in 1992

Herrmann appears to have two Facebook accounts, one under the name Kody Wrex, and one under the name Cody Kulla Kulla. Immediately following news of his arrest in connection to the death of Masaarwe, people began commenting and tweeting about a particular Facebook status Wrex wrote on January 8, in which he mentioned an “international girl.”

Wrex wrote, “International girl of mystery, you know who you are”

Wrex also wrote a kryptic status on January 16, the day after Masaarwe died. “b4 An afta,” he wrote, showing a picture of him as a baby and him as a grown man.

Herrmann was very active on his “Kody Wrex” Facebook, and often shared memes and photos. On his “Codey Kulla Kulla” Facebook, his intro read “aspiring song-writer & rapper,” and posted links to some of his singles.

3. Police Say Masaarwe Was Attacked Just After Midnight on Tuesday

Masaarwe was attacked after midnight on Tuesday, and was on the phone with her sister at the time of the attack. According to BBC, officer Andrew Stamper said that Masaarwe’s sister “heard the sound of the phone falling to the ground and heard some voices.”

The publication further reports that Masaarwe’s sister, whose name has not been revealed, called Australian police about her sister right around the same time they found Masaarwe’s body in shrubs on Wednesday morning, outside of a nearby shopping mall, the Polaris shopping centre.

Stamper added, via BBC, “Someone in the community knows about this. Someone has gone home on Tuesday night, or in the early hours of Wednesday morning, maybe with blood on them, missing items of clothing. Somebody knows about this.”

“Our presumption at this stage is that this was a random attack and opportunistic,” Stamper said.

4. Masaarwe Was a Student of Chinese & English Studies on an Exchange Program at La Trobe University

According to Israeli media as reported by BBC, Masaarwe was studying Chinese and English at a university in Shanghai, but was on a six-month exchange program at La Trobe University at the time of her death.

In a televised statement, La Trobe University President John Dewar said, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, colleagues and teachers of 21-year-old Aiia Maasarwe.” Dewar went on to add that La Trobe had boosted security patrols on campus in the last few days, and that after-dark security escorts would be available for students indefinitely.

5. Masaarwe’s Uncle Told a CNN Affiliate That Her Death Was the ‘Last Thing’ He Expected From a Country Like Australia

Masaarwe’s uncle, Abed Katane, told Israeli media via BBC, “She was an excellent student, full of life. She wasn’t in a very dangerous country at all, and yet we are still receiving such a painful message.”

Masaarwe’s father, Saeed Maasarwe, flew into Melbourne from Israel to identify his daughter. In a press conference, he thanked “everyone” for the support, saying, “I feel very, very sad.” He added, “I wish I hope I pray she in a more nice place than this place, and in paradise.”

He added, “You never think anything (like this will) happen in Australia, it’s a very safe place.”