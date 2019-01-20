Covington Catholic High School: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Leaders from Covington Catholic High School have issued a public apology after a group of high school students was recorded taunting and mocking Native Americans in Washington, D.C. on January 18, 2019.

The students were in the nation’s capital for the March for Life rally. An Indigenous People’s Day March was happening at the same time. The students, many of whom were wearing “Make America Great Again” hats, were seen on camera surrounding Nathan Phillips, an Omaha tribal elder and Vietnam War veteran, as he continued to sing and play his musical instrument. You can read more about the encounter and what provoked the incident here.

The confrontation quickly went viral and has prompted criticism of the school itself, which is an all-boys institution in Park Hills, Kentucky. An alumnus also launched a petition demanding major changes at the school, including for the principal to be fired and to cease any future involvement with the March for Life rally.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. The Covington School & the Diocese of Covington Apologized For the Incident & Vowed That the Students Involved Would Face Consequences Up to Expulsion

The Covington Catholic High School withdrew from social media in the immediate aftermath of the confrontation in Washington, D.C. The Facebook page has been taken down and the Twitter account was made private.

But the school has put a statement on its website to apologize for the students’ behavior and to promise that there will be consequences. The statement reads:

“We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general, Jan. 18, after the March for Life, in Washington, D.C. We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Phillips. This behavior is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person. The matter is being investigated and we will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion.

We know this incident also has tainted the entire witness of the March for Life and express our most sincere apologies to all those who attended the March and all those who support the pro-life movement.”

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington has also temporarily changed the front page of its website to show the same message. We have reached out to the diocese about how they plan to move forward and whether they are planning any significant changes as to how it instructs its students.

2. Covington Catholic High School Has Been Bringing Students to Participate in March For Life Since 2008; Parents Typically Attend as Chaperones

The Covington Catholic High School has been participating in the annual March for Life event since 2008. More than 200 students attended in 2017, up from 84 who participated in 2008.

The faculty moderator for the event, Rick Flesch, sent a letter to parents about the event. It read in part:

“Once again this year we offer our students the opportunity to participate in this most worthwhile event, the 46th anniversary of the March for Life, demonstrating our support for all Life, ‘born and unborn.’ Upon our arrival in Washington D.C. we meet with Bishop Foys and other diocesan pilgrims to celebrate Mass before joining the hundreds of thousands of people from around the nation to march in support of all life, ending the march in front of the Supreme Court building as a means to express our opposition to the Roe vs. Wade decision.”

One of the criticisms that has arisen since the January 18 incident between the students and Nathan Phillips has been, “where were the chaperones?” A spokesman for the Indigenous Peoples March, attorney Chase Iron Eyes, told the Cincinnati Enquirer in a phone interview that he did not see any adults in the crowd that day. He told the newspaper, “I think they should be required to take Native American Studies 101. They should learn some true history of the original civilizers of this land. They are also denied their true history. These are kids, I was looking for an adult, where is the adult here?”

Based on the letter sent to parents about the March for Life event, there were presumably several parents involved in the trip. “In years past, parental assistance with chaperoning was solicited, and wonderful folks gave tirelessly of themselves to help out. Several of you have already expressed your desire to participate this year.”

3. Covington Catholic High School Writes on its Website That the Mission of the School is to ‘Embrace the Gospel Message of Jesus Christ’ to Educate Young Men in all Aspects of Life

The Covington Catholic High School’s Vision Statement includes “respect for others” as one of its core teachings. The statement on its website reads:

“We foster an environment of educational excellence and equip young men with a set of spiritual and moral values to become strong Christian leaders and models of our Catholic faith. We cultivate self-confidence and integrity to energize students to meet the demands of higher education, personal vocations and the challenges of life. We encourage respect for others and service to the community. Our goal is that our students will be inspired to continuously grow in their Catholic faith, strive for physical and mental well-being, and embrace academic and personal excellence.”

The site also states that the mission of the school is to “embrace the gospel message of Jesus Christ in order to educate young men spiritually, academically, physically, and socially. With this focus, we are Building Minds and Living Faith.”

Dear Covington Catholic: I went to a Catholic high school and am a follower of Christ. Jesus taught us to act in the exact opposite manner of how your students behaved. I will pray for your students and hope that as they mature, their hate can turn into love.@CovCathColonels https://t.co/7bPzyN026L — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 19, 2019

The confrontation between Covington Catholic students and the group of Native Americans has prompted criticism from those who say the students were not acting in a Christian manner. One of those people was Rep. Ted Lieu of California, who wrote on Twitter, “Dear Covington Catholic: I went to a Catholic high school and am a follower of Christ. Jesus taught us to act in the exact opposite manner of how your students behaved. I will pray for your students and hope that as they mature, their hate can turn into love.”

Racism and intolerance in all forms go directly against Catholic social teaching. The disturbing videos being shared of this incident showcase a bigoted disrespect of indigenous peoples and remind us how urgent our work for racial justice remains.https://t.co/FqorFPRFNq — Sisters of Mercy (@SistersofMercy) January 19, 2019

The group “Sisters of Mercy,” whose members “take vows of poverty, chastity, obedience and service,” also chastised the students’ behavior. The group wrote on Twitter, “Racism and intolerance in all forms go directly against Catholic social teaching. The disturbing videos being shared of this incident showcase a bigoted disrespect of indigenous peoples and remind us how urgent our work for racial justice remains.”

4. Covington Catholic High School Has Been Operating Since 1925

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington was founded in 1853. The local St. Joseph’s parish operated a grade school for boys and expanded to include a high school in 1885. The school was open to boys from multiple parishes in Covington. But the diocese felt a larger high school was needed. According to the school’s website:

“The pressing need of a four-year Catholic high school for boys from all of the parishes in Kenton County led to a meeting on August 28, 1925 between the Most Rev. Francis W. Howard, Bishop of Covington, and Brother George Sauer, S.M., Inspector of Schools of the Cincinnati Province of the Society of Mary. It was evident to both of these men that the existing facilities of the commercial school at St. Joseph’s were not adequate for a complete four-year high school to be named Covington Catholic High School and to be staffed by the Society of Mary. Then Monsignor Henry Tappert, Pastor of Mother of God Church, offered part of his parish school building for the new high school. His offer was accepted and for a time that building housed the first freshman class of the newly established Covington Catholic High School, the final year of St. Joseph Commercial School, the Covington Latin School, and the parish grade school.”

Covington Catholic High School has continued to expand in size in the nearly 100 years since its founding. It now has nearly 600 students in grades 9-12. According to its website, the school counts more than 8,000 alumni, more than 30 of which have entered the priesthood.

5. An Alumni of the School Launched a Petition Demanding Change at Covington Catholic

Matthew Lehman, a 1995 graduate of Covington Catholic High School, launched a petition on Change.org demanding immediate action at the school. The petition attracted more than 15,000 signatures in less than a day.

The petition was addressed to Roger Joseph Foys, the Bishop of Covington. Lehman called for the firing of school principal Robert Rowe, “for fostering an environment where these types of actions and words are condoned.” He asked that a board of Covington Diocese Catholics review the school’s “educational standards, administration and social mission.” His third request was for the school to stop participating in March for Life, arguing that the money should instead be used to benefit Welcome House, an organization that supports “vulnerable Covington residents.”

On the petition, Lehman lamented that the school has reportedly become less diverse and more expensive over the years. According to the Courier Journal, tuition is nearly $8,000 per year. Lehman wrote in part:

“I have watched with concern over the years as CovCath has become less diverse, more elite, and more expensive – even as the surrounding community has become more economically and ethnically diverse. It was not many years ago that CovCath’s student body was primarily working-class boys from the urban areas in our diocese. I am not sure what happened in the last generation, but CovCath has simply made itself inaccessible to too many boys in our Diocese. I am comforted by the fact that most of us in the CovCath Community are generous and kind Christians and that the events in D.C. are not reflective of most upstanding men who went through CovCath. However, you would need to be willfully ignorant to maintain that CovCath administration has not allowed certain elitist and exclusive tendencies to take root in the school.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Black Hebrew Israelites & Covington Catholic Students’ Exchange [FULL VIDEO]