Covington Diocese Bishop Apologizes to Students & Families

Saying it had been bullied and “pressured from all sides” to make an initial statement, Diocese of Covington Bishop Rev. Roger J. Foys apologized for Diocese statements that offended anyone but adds the statements it made were done so with “goodwill” based on the information it had.

Foys apologized in particular to Nicholas Sandmann, the student at the epicenter of the controversy.

Sandmann was seen in the videos in a face-to-face with Native American activist and youth leader Nathan Phillips in Washington D.C. for the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rally and march and the Covington students there for the March For Life; Sandmann with a fixed smile on his face and Phillips drumming and singing.

In the original video, which can be seen here, Sandmann’s facial expression was seen as a mocking smirk. Videos that followed included a fuller picture of the events that led to the denouement video including a showdown between the Covington Catholic students and the fringe group the Black Hebrew Israelites who shouted epithets at the students clad in Make America Great Again apparel. See the full video here.

Soon the boys fired back with a school fight song and the large group moved in on the Black Hebrew Israelites, It was at that point that Phillips waded into the fray and positioned himself directly in front of Sandmann.

Here’s the full statement issued Friday.