WATCH: Does Madonna Have Butt Implants? [VIDEOS]

Madonna performed with her son David Banda at New York City landmark Stonewall Inn on New Year’s Eve. In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Michele Ruiz says while 2018 was not the best year, 2019 being brought in with Madonna was epic.

“What could be better than bringing in the New Year with The Queen and her beautifully talented son? Ummm…having a conversation with The Queen ( please, I hope someone recorded those MoMents 🙏🏻 ). Thank you, @madonna and the people who made this possible (I love you guys More than you know!!!) – you just made every shitty thing that happened in 2018 so Much better. 2019 is already looking up 🙏🏻👑 ”

A small and intimate setting for a global superstar to perform, Madonna does more than sing, she talks to the audience. And Ruiz recorded most of it.

And while thousands liked, commented and generally were gaga over M, no small number asked this, and similar: “Is she wearing padding in the rear or is it just the lighting?”