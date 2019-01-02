WATCH: Does Madonna Have Butt Implants? [VIDEOS]

View this post on Instagram
What could be better than bringing in the New Year with The Queen and her beautifully talented son? Ummm…having a conversation with The Queen ( please, I hope someone recorded those MoMents 🙏🏻 ). Thank you, @madonna and the people who made this possible (I love you guys More than you know!!!) – you just made every shitty thing that happened in 2018 so Much better. 2019 is already looking up 🙏🏻👑 Special thanks to My hubby, who always supports My Madness!!! I love you to the Moon and back!!! ***If you repost My video, please make sure it is properly credited – Thank you!!!***
Madonna performed with her son David Banda at New York City landmark Stonewall Inn on New Year’s Eve. In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Michele Ruiz says while 2018 was not the best year, 2019 being brought in with Madonna was epic.
“What could be better than bringing in the New Year with The Queen and her beautifully talented son? Ummm…having a conversation with The Queen ( please, I hope someone recorded those MoMents 🙏🏻 ). Thank you, @madonna and the people who made this possible (I love you guys More than you know!!!) – you just made every shitty thing that happened in 2018 so Much better. 2019 is already looking up 🙏🏻👑 ”
View this post on Instagram
Me telling Madonna she was in the HoMe of #MadonnaWorship , and then her responding by saying "This is? Okay, well I'm going to sing a song that Madonna loves" Yessss, Bitch!!! #DreaMsDoCoMeTrue 🦄💜 #HappyNewYear 🥂🎉 #Madonna #Banda #ICantHelpFallingInLoveWithYou #Elvis #TheStonewallInn #StonewallAmbassador 👑🙏🏻 #Magic 💫 #MadgeIc
A small and intimate setting for a global superstar to perform, Madonna does more than sing, she talks to the audience. And Ruiz recorded most of it.
And while thousands liked, commented and generally were gaga over M, no small number asked this, and similar: “Is she wearing padding in the rear or is it just the lighting?”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you, M! Such a surprise and an honor for you to make an appearance and show your Pride 🏳️🌈 and Support at the HoMe of #MadonnaWorship 👑🙏🏻 Your speech was beautiful, I wish I recorded the whole thing, but I wanted to stare at you instead of looking at you through my camera phone…haha! You and David gave such a beautiful performance. This had to be one of the best NYE's ever! I feel like if this is how 2019 is being kicked off, then it will definitely be an aMazing year full of #Magic (Madge-Ic) and Suprises! 💫 You are a class act, Lady! @stonewallgives @thestonewallinn @prideliveofficial , you could not have a More perfect AMbassador !!! #Stonewall50 #WorldPride #SIGBI ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 #ThankYou 🦄💜😘 Also, a shout out to My #BabyDaddy , who basically worked and DJ'd for #TheBigM – I am so proud of you!!! 😘 #IfYouWorshipHerSheWillCoMe #DreaMsDoCoMeTrue #UnicornsAreReal