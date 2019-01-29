Fabian Durazo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fabian Durazo is an Arizona man arrested on suspicion of stabbing a pregnant Lyft driver to death in Tempe Sunday morning, The Arizona Republic reports.

Durazo, 20, was arrested Monday after he was found driving the victim’s car.

He is suspected of stabbing pregnant Lyft driver Kristina Howato, 39, after calling for a ride around 1 am Sunday.

Police say Durazo stabbed Howato repeatedly in her SUV and continued to stab her outside of the vehicle.

He then fled in her SUV, which is equipped with GPS, police said.

He is being held on murder, theft, and kidnapping charges as he awaits to be moved from La Paz County Jail to Maricopa County.

1. Fabian Durazo Repeatedly Stabbed Kristina Howato, Police Say

Police say Kristina Howato was in her third trimester of pregnancy when she went to pick up Durazo in Tempe, AZ Family reports.

Police say Durazo attacked Howato with a knife as she pulled up to an apartment complex.

Durazo continued to repeatedly stab her after she tried to get out of the vehicle, police say.

Howato was taken to a hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.

Howato was the mother of 2- and 4-year-old children who are now in the custody of family members.

2. Durazo Was Tracked Down to Victim’s SUV & Admitted to Killing Her, Police Say

After repeatedly stabbing Howato, police say Durazo took off in her 2005 silver Mercury SUV.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office used the vehicle’s GPS to track Durazo down to an area near Quartzsite.

“The suspect was arrested at that location without incident,” Tempe Police Sgt. Ron Elcock told AZ Family.

3. Durazo Faces Two Charges of First-Degree Murder

Police say Durazo admitted to the murder and the car theft after his arrest.

Durazo is being held at the La Paz County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

He also faces charges of vehicle theft, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

He is expected to be transported back to Maricopa County to face the charges.

4. Police Say Durazo Planned to Steal Lyft Car

Police say Durazo is not believed to have been on drugs at the time of the incident.

Police said Durazo did not know the victim before the attack.

Investigators have not determined a motive but Elcock said the police department believes he planned to steal car from a Lyft driver when he requested a ride.

“He ended up killing her in the process of stealing the vehicle,” he told AZ Family.

5. Officers Left in Shock by Murder

Elcock told AZ Family that the department was rocked by what they witnessed at the crime scene.

“Throughout our careers as officers, we have incidents that really, really touch our hearts and stay with you throughout your careers,” Elcock said. “This is definitely one of those incidents that really is going to affect the police department for a long time, and the community will think about this for a long time.”

“Swift action and outstanding police partnerships” are what led to the “rapid apprehension” of Durazo, Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir tweeted Monday afternoon.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims,” Lyft said in a statement to AZ Family. “The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. The passenger’s account has been permanently deactivated and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

