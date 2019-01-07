WATCH: Gavin Newsom’s Son Dutch Wanders on Stage

Gavin Newsom’s son knows whatsup pic.twitter.com/UlGGuKHJxI — Quince (@quinsaytee) January 7, 2019

New California Governor Gavin Newsom’s inauguration featured a heart-warming moment when Newsom’s young toddler son, Dutch, wandered on the stage and his dad picked him up during his speech. The little boy had a pacifier in his mouth and quickly charmed the audience.

Here’s video of the moment:

Gavin Newsom's son Dutch stole the show at his swearing in ceremony after he climbed up on stage with his binky and blanket. https://t.co/UodQkIGFEc #InaugurationDay #GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/8iHmy5SvUy — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 7, 2019

Here’s another look:

During @GavinNewsom's swearing in as California's 40th governor, he was nearly upstaged by his son Dutch, who clambered toward the podium during his dad's inaugural address https://t.co/fv5DY7pvd0 pic.twitter.com/7bgP5Fu8In — KTLA (@KTLA) January 7, 2019

Gavin Newsom is currently married to Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and they are the parents of four. Dutch is their youngest child. The adorable boy is 2-years-old. Dutch stole the show. You can see more photos of the moment throughout this article.

Governor @GavinNewsom 2 year old son just wandered on stage stealing show during speech and continues to reappear – lol #NewsomInauguration2019 pic.twitter.com/TmsQkovSeF — Fred Karger (@fredkarger) January 7, 2019

Observers loved the moment.

Every parent should watch @GavinNewsom #inauguration and feel better during times when their kids just want their mom or dad during a *really* important time. Governor Newsom held his son, and later said all parents need support during his speech. @JenSiebelNewsom pic.twitter.com/z0yKum0gzF — Sawsan Morrar (@sawsan24) January 7, 2019

“OMG. California Gov. @GavinNewsom’s son just unexpectedly joined him on stage in his inaugural speech! Cute,” wrote one man on Twitter.

That moment when the new Governor is giving his acceptance speech and his son decides to steal the show. @GavinNewsom @TheDemocrats #kids #children pic.twitter.com/LFGMweFCw8 — Michael Colbruno (@MikeOpera) January 7, 2019

A woman wrote, “@GavinNewsom Turned on the TV and saw your adorable son on the stage with you. Stayed on the channel because it was funny. Glad I hung around because I started to listen to your speech. Loved your message. Congratulations, Governor.”

#DEVELOPING @GavinNewsom youngest son Dutch is kind of stealing the show from his Dad at #CaliforniaInaugurationDay “I’m glad this is the rehearsal…” joked the new CA Governor. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/cVq7YKRDcZ — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 7, 2019

“Watching @GavinNewsom’s son wandering around on stage makes me love our new governor even more,” wrote another woman. Newsom joked that he was glad the speech was a rehearsal when his son wandered up to the podium.

The Governor & His Wife Have Four Children

.@GavinNewsom is slamming the Trump administration, vowing to end “the outrage of private prisons,” saying other things about various stuff but the crowd is absolutely enthralled by his son, who’s wandering the stage. A Kennedyesque, Riley Curry moment. pic.twitter.com/sSCiGqzmk2 — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) January 7, 2019

The governor and his wife have three other children. Siebel Newsom’s Facebook page reads, “Founder/CEO The Representation Project; Filmmaker ‘Miss Representation’ and ‘The Mask You Live In;’ Mom of 4; Wife of Gavin Newsom.”

Her biography on the page of the Lieutenant Governor reads, “An advocate for women, girls, and their families, Jennifer Siebel Newsom is a filmmaker, speaker and President and CEO of the non-profit organization The Representation Project, a call-to-action campaign and media organization established to shift people’s consciousness, inspire individual and community action and ultimately, transform culture.”

The page says “Newsom resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband, California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, and is the proud mother of three young children, Montana, Hunter and Brooklynn.” The couple now also has a fourth child. According to the governor’s campaign website, the fourth child is named Dutch, the boy who interrupted the inauguration.

People were charmed on Twitter. “Every parent should watch @GavinNewsom #inauguration and feel better during times when their kids just want their mom or dad during a *really* important time. Governor Newsom held his son, and later said all parents need support during his speech. @JenSiebelNewsom,” wrote one observer.

Sorry Governor @GavinNewsom I think your son stole the show😂 He jumped on stage with his blanket and binky and just casually hung out there for a while! @KTVU pic.twitter.com/1gsHA6WLlv — Sara Zendehnam (@szendehnam) January 7, 2019

“Gavin Newsom is the Governor-elect of California, Lieutenant Governor, and former Mayor of San Francisco,” the website says.

There Was Disruption at the Inauguration Too

A man was thrown out of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s inauguration on January 7, 2019 after disrupting the proceedings by shouting “shame on you” over and over again.

You can watch the video above. Journalist Pedro Rivera shared it on Twitter and wrote, “BREAKING: A man was thrown out of @GavinNewsom inauguration yelling “I object”. The man was wearing media credentials @FOX40 #California #NewsomBREAKING: A man was thrown out of @GavinNewsom inauguration yelling ‘I object.’The man was wearing media credentials @FOX40.”

The video shows the man walking with a selfie stick while shouting “shame on you.” He also yelled “blood is on your hands.” Some members of the audience shouted back that the man is the one who should have shame. His name was not clear. Nor was his specific beef with Gavin Newsom.