A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up to Pay For Jazmine Barnes’ Funeral

As law enforcement is hunting her killer, her family is grieving 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was shot to death while riding in a car with her mother and sisters in Texas.

And beyond the grief, the family must bury little Jazmine. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs.

Sunday morning, a white man in a pickup truck pulled up next to the family’s car and began shooting. Jazmine was shot and killed. Her mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, sustained a gunshot wound to her arm. The killer is at large. He’s described as white, in his 40s, with a beard, wearing a red hoodie and driving a red pickup truck.

There’s a $35,000 reward for the person who provides information that leads to his capture.

A Harris County Sheriff’s spokesman said they received a call about a shooting at around 7 a.m. Sunday. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Washington’s vehicle stopped on the side of the main lanes of a beltway and inside were the family; Washington and her daughters, Jazmine, two girls under 15 and a 6-year-old, who was injured possibly by shattered glass. The teens were physically unharmed.

But Jazmine died before paramedics could get her to a hospital.

Jazmine was a second grader at Monahan Elementary School where the school community is trying to process her murder. Her mother, still hospitalized, says the slaying of her child is unfathomable and told reporters the attack was seemingly random. The man just pulled up and opened fire, she said.

She is survived by her mother, sisters and father, Chris Cevilla.

Cevilla has created a GoFundMe to help the family pay for Jazmine’s funeral.

The GoFundMe page has rasied more than $18,000 as of Wednesday early afternoon.

The father of 7 year old Jazmine Barnes, who was murdered on Sunday in a Walmart parking lot, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family pay for funeral expenses. Please show love and support. Your generosity has no limit. 💔https://t.co/26DD6bVTDz — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 2, 2019

“Today my little girl Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed. Her mother and siblings were also shot at. Unfortunately, the life of my 7 yr old little girl was taken selfishly by an unknown suspect. I hope and pray for my family to find peace and justice for our loss. I could never imagine the day of losing one of my own children let alone the youngest in such a selfish and senseless way,” he wrote.

“I ask that family or friends that are able too please help and find it in y’all hearts to donate …to help with any expenses that our family may need during this tragedy. Rest In Heaven Jazmine, our beautiful princess. We love you and miss you!”

“I just want anybody, whoever, out there who knows anything about the murder of my daughter to just please step up as if it was your own,” Cevilla pleaded.