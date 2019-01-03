Government Shutdown: When Will I Receive My Paycheck? When Will I Get Paid?

The government shutdown has now gone on for over ten days, with approximately 800,000 federal workers on forced furlough, meaning that they won’t receive their paychecks until the shutdown ends. If you are one of those federal workers, then unfortunately you will likely not receive a paycheck until that moment, with a few exceptions.

Coast Guard members should have received their December 31 paycheck in spite of the partial government shutdown, according to a news release by the Coast Guard.

Here is the list of federal workers who should have received a December 31 paycheck, per WTKR:

If you were an active duty military member in December, then you will receive your monthly paycheck on Dec. 31, 2018

If you were a reservist that served on active duty during the month of December

If you were a reservist that conducted reserve training prior to Dec. 21, 2018

These paychecks should include any standard allowances or benefits, but the news release pointed out that these workers were not guaranteed their January 15 paychecks.

The Coast Guard will also continue to pay all retirees, and has provided a letter that Coast Guard members can send to creditors if they are tight on cash and unable to meet their payments. This letter is not guaranteed to waive or postpone the fee, though.

Here’s what you need to know about how other workers are being affected by the delay of paychecks:

A Federal Employees Union Has Sued the Trump Administration Over Lost Pay

A federal lawsuit has been filed by a federal employees union, the American Federation of Government Employees, against the government, requesting that those federal employees who have been deemed “essential” and therefore required to come to work throughout the shutdown be paid appropriately.

The lawsuit, which you can read here in full, are seeking “liquidated damages” for themselves and all other employees in similar situations, and are asking that they receive compensation for any overtime payments they are due.

To The Washington Post, lead attorney Heidi Burakiewicz said of the lawsuit, “All the jobs that we think of as ‘traditional first responders’ are likely considered essential. It’s outrageous the government expects them to work without knowing when they’ll get their next paycheck.” Burakiewicz listed some of the employees she was representing, which included Border Patrol agents, federal firefighters, and law enforcement officers.

According to ABC, an estimated 420,000 federal workers fall under the category of “essential” and have had to work through the shutdown without receiving any pay.

AFGE President J. David Cox Sr said to ABC of the lawsuit, “Our members put their lives on the line to keep our country safe. Requiring them to work without pay is nothing short of inhumane.”

Federal Agencies Impacted by the Government Shutdown: Here’s Who Isn’t Getting Paid

According to ABC News, a number of federal agencies have been impacted by the partial shutdown. Of the agencies that have furloughed their employees, here is a rough estimate of the breakdown, per a Senate Appropriations Committee estimate as relayed by ABC:

Department of Commerce

85 percent of the Department of Commerce has been furloughed, which translates to about 41,000 people.

NASA

96 percent of NASA has been furloughed, which translates to just under 17,000 people.

National Park Service

Over 80 percent of the National Park Service has been furloughed, leaving about 16,000 people without paychecks.

Forest Service

Over 80 percent of the Forest Service is currently furloughed, which translates to around 28,800 employees.

Department of Transportation

Approximately 30 percent of the Department of Transportation has been furloughed, which amounts to around 18,300 people.

Department of Housing and Urban Development

95 percent of the Department of Housing and Urban Development is furloughed, which means about 7,100 employees.

Other Employees/Institutions Affected: Zoos, Museums & More

Other employees affected by the shutdown include those who work for the IRS. Additionally, the Washington Zoo in D.C. and the Smithsonian Museum shut down on January 2.