Woman Dead, Daughter Critical After Houston Church Shooting. A Manhunt is Underway for Suspect

A shooting in the parking lot of a north Houston Catholic church has left a 66-year-old woman dead and another, believed to be her daughter, 31, critically injured, according to reports and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

BREAKING: 1 dead, another hurt in shooting at Christ Redeemer Church in Cypress North Houston. Sources say man killed his ex-wife and shot his daughter -she is still alive. Watch #Abc13 at 10 THE LATEST: https://t.co/2Nrl0FDqdS pic.twitter.com/eqfwaB44UH — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) January 18, 2019

Police say the suspect, who is at large, may be 62-year-old Arthur Edigin. He’s described as being 5’4”, 144 pounds driving a white 2008 Suburban with front end damage.

Investigators are seeking Arthur Edigin, 62, in connection w/the shooting outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister. He’s 5’4”, 144 lbs. Driving a white ‘08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel. Call 713-221-6000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sfLE503SYE — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. at the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Houston. Police said there were several shots fired into a vehicle in the church parking lot.

A post to the church’s Facebook page at 9:40 confirmed the shooting.

“To all in the CtR community: There was a shooting in the front parking lot of our campus this evening at approximately 7 p.m. Police are on site now investigating. Two individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment. All others are safe and accounted for at this time. Police are allowing those who were on campus at the time of the shooting to make their way to the cars to leave. Please keep the victims and our community in your prayers. We will update with further information as it becomes available.”

A social media post from a man who said his wife was at the church indicated she was told a man had shot his wife and child.

“My wife is at Christ the Redeemer and has been since before the shooting. Reports there are it was a man shooting his wife and child in the parking lot. That’s all she’s been told though. Shes locked in a kitchen.”

Reports from local media and others are coming in that say the shooting was a domestic with a man shooting his ex-wife and his daughter. Authorities however have not confirmed this. It is believed the daughter is the one who is critically injured.

According to the church website, a Ladies Auxiliary Meeting was on the schedule for 6:30 p.m. And its St. Anne’s Society Meeting at 7 p.m.: “Moms can join us for our meeting!”

The St. Anne’s Society is a “ministry for mothers of all ages providing opportunities to meet for spiritual, social and educational enrichment. It is our hope that through participation in St. Anne’s Society, members will be rewarded with friendships that will last a lifetime and spiritual nourishment for their journey through motherhood,” the description reads.

An hour before, the church school reported it was on lockdown.

“The school is currently on lockdown and those inside are safe. Police are on site. We’ll update with details as we have them.”

It’s not clear if the events are connected.

My thoughts and prayers to those affected by the shooting at the Christ the Redeemer Catholic church in Cypress. I don't care what issues you have, you are a pure coward to commit such an act at a place where people go to better themselves. This is the church that I grew up in. — Kelsi (@FairyPrincess_9) January 18, 2019

Meanwhile, there’s an unconfirmed report that the hospital in the same community, the North Cypress area, may be locked own. It’s not clear if this report is related but appears on the Harris County Sheriff’s Twitter thread on the church shooting.

active shooter situation still on? People at N Cypress hospital are not allowed out of building. — George Rafael (@GeorgeRafael) January 18, 2019

It’s reported that there were several different church events under way at the time of the shooting including two women’s groups and a bible study with a number of children in a church nursery.

This is a developing story.